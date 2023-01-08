Close menu
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory.

Substitute Dean Campbell fired in a superb 90th-minute winner after Jamie Reid's equaliser from the penalty spot - the spot-kick awarded after last man Leander Dendoncker was shown a straight red card for bringing down Campbell.

Morgan Sanson's first goal for Villa had given Unai Emery's side a half-time lead over a side ranked 59 places below them in the football pyramid.

But the hosts, despite their overall superiority, were unable to extend their advantage and they were made to pay in a remarkable conclusion to the match.

Fourth tier Stevenage's reward is a trip to Championship outfit Stoke City in the fourth round, which takes place from 27 to 30 January.

Villa unravel as Stevenage cause huge upset

For 84 minutes, it all appeared rather straightforward for Aston Villa.

But their bid to end their worst ever FA Cup losing run - which extends to an eighth match - unravelled from the moment Dendoncker was dispossessed on the edge of his own box and grabbed the shirt of Campbell.

Referee Graham Scott appeared to initially award a free-kick but then produced a red card and pointed to the spot, allowing a video assistant referee review to confirm the penalty.

Reid held his nerve to send Robin Olsen the wrong way and put Stevenage on course for a replay - a feat which would have been a fantastic achievement on its own.

But the League Two side were not done yet and some quick thinking from Jake Reeves to pass his corner to Campbell resulted in the 21-year-old Scot drilling a shot into the bottom corner and sending the away fans into raptures.

Villa have now progressed from just one FA Cup tie since reaching the 2015 final. Stevenage, meanwhile, are the first fourth tier side to beat a Premier League team in an away FA Cup tie for four years.

Wasteful Villa made to pay

A manager with a rich history in cup competitions, Emery made his intentions clear this week as he announced he was preparing his side for this match with the objective of "winning the FA Cup".

Five years after he joined Barcelona in a £142m move from Liverpool in January 2018, Brazilian Philippe Coutinho started among eight changes from Villa's midweek Premier League draw with Wolves.

The hosts dictated from the start - they ended the match having averaged 78.6% possession - but Douglas Luiz's long-range effort was the only test for goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond before Stevenage offered their first warning.

Luke Norris was unlucky to marginally mistime his run before he provided a great assist to set up Danny Rose for what the visitors momentarily believed was a shock opener.

An intricate passing move produced Villa's opener, Ings teeing up Frenchman Sanson for his first goal for the club, but Stevenage stuck to their task and almost had a stunning equaliser when Norris skimmed the top of the crossbar with an excellent curled attempt.

They continued to defend resolutely as Villa increased the pressure after the break.

Perhaps too keen to impress in his first start under Emery, the misfiring Coutinho left the field after 65 minutes, having had a match-leading five attempts but landing just one on target.

There had been little to suggest the match would end as it did. After all, Stevenage scored with their only two shots on target. But what unfolded will live long in the memory of the 3,000 travelling fans present to witness a truly memorable fightback.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Olsen
  • 2CashSubstituted forYoungat 71'minutes
  • 16Chambers
  • 20Bednarek
  • 17AugustinssonSubstituted forDigneat 81'minutes
  • 8SansonSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 67'minutes
  • 32DendonckerBooked at 85mins
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 31Bailey
  • 9IngsSubstituted forWatkinsat 72'minutes
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1E Martínez
  • 5Mings
  • 10Buendía
  • 11Watkins
  • 18Young
  • 27Digne
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 44Kamara
  • 72Young

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15VancootenSubstituted forBostwickat 83'minutes
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3ClarkSubstituted forCampbellat 63'minutes
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes
  • 4Reeves
  • 11Roberts
  • 32RoseSubstituted forReidat 63'minutes
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forAmooat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 18Bostwick
  • 19Reid
  • 24Amoo
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
32,343

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Michael Bostwick tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Stevenage).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Amoo (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Roberts.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 2. Dean Campbell (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Reeves following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Stevenage 1. Jamie Reid (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Dismissal

    Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa) is shown the red card.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty Stevenage. Dean Campbell draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Stevenage. Michael Bostwick replaces Terence Vancooten.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Lucas Digne replaces Ludwig Augustinsson because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Dean Campbell tries a through ball, but Luther Wildin is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

701 comments

  • Comment posted by hopelad, today at 18:31

    Let's put this into perspective. A team from the 4th division has beaten a team from the top division and on their own ground one of the biggest cup upsets of all time!

    • Reply posted by edward bundy, today at 18:34

      edward bundy replied:
      I know. Great, ain’t it.

  • Comment posted by Summer Breeze, today at 18:30

    Villa you never change, sometimes I hate that I love this team, I wish I could be a glory supporter.

    Great job Stevenage, absolutely fantastic for them.

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 18:31

    Congratulations Steve Evans and Stevenage. To knock out a PL side is sensational in anybody's book. Good luck next round!!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:37

      Sport Report replied:
      Almost a sensational cup upset, but Stevenage save their blushes with a couple of late goals

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 18:30

    Every one of those Villa players should give every penny of their wages to charity this week after that performance.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 18:41

      Simba replied:
      It’s almost like Gerrard and Smith weren’t the problem!

  • Comment posted by He who shall remain nameless, today at 18:32

    My missus is a Villa fan.

    She’s not happy.

    I’ve got my tin hat on and I’m lying low!

    • Reply posted by ABZERMAN, today at 18:35

      ABZERMAN replied:
      You’ll be safer if you relocated to Stevenage

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 18:29

    Well done Stevenage, great win.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 18:43

      AJ replied:
      Well Done VAR for creating an upset... dodgy to say the least..

      Football in this country is being ruined by the poor officials - it's a fix!

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 18:29

    Imagine the stick Gerrard would have got had he been in charge!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Don't slip that in

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 18:27

    Well done Stevenage.

    The magic of the FA Cup continues.

    • Reply posted by MosesMcNeil, today at 18:31

      MosesMcNeil replied:
      “The magic” - what is this exactly?

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 18:29

    Well now we know, so many fringe players patently not good enough. Keeper, dendonker, agusstion, sansom good goal little else. Ings poor, Bailey threatens so much achieves so little. Now stevenage very well played, dug in, worked hard, and pounced when it mattered, good luck in the next round.

    • Reply posted by Gerryhitchens, today at 19:17

      Gerryhitchens replied:
      they were allowed to play well because villa stood still no movement---no decisions for the defense to make---yes make 56 passes but no one moved not one of the 22 on the field!

  • Comment posted by Synac, today at 18:29

    First time in my life i've actually been angry at my team .That was appalling Villa.

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 18:32

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      No respect to Stevenage.

      Dendonker should be given a P45 for that alone.

      A 'trick' to pull off when you are 3-0 up with two minutes to play. Not 1-0 up.

  • Comment posted by Yoda, today at 18:40

    And just when you thought that Prince William's week couldn't get any worse..

    • Reply posted by MalcE, today at 18:45

      MalcE replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Pete I, today at 18:30

    Totally stunning victory by Stevenage. FA Cup heroes once again.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:46

      Sport Report replied:
      Stevenage manager: Lads, it's Villa

  • Comment posted by dan1988, today at 18:32

    Shambolic villa, half arsed all game, the first goal was bad, but the second, what on earth was going on. They should all be embarrassed.

    Well played Stevenage, deserved the result, good luck in the rest of the competition.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 18:28

    What a smash and grab raid that was. Villa look shell-shocked.

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 18:30

    Brilliant. A victory over pathetic trippy tappy football. Well done Stevenage.

  • Comment posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 18:31

    Dendonker was the culprit.

    No respect shown.

    All he had to do was clear the ball upfield.

    But no, had to be 'clever'.

    Villa got what they deserved.

    I suppose they can concentrate on staying up now.

    • Reply posted by Gerryhitchens, today at 19:18

      Gerryhitchens replied:
      Olson was as much to blame just put it long and dont mess about

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 18:29

    No surprise villa are dreadful

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Almost a famous cup upset there, but Stevenage save their blushes in the end

  • Comment posted by Alexis Merry Go Round, today at 18:29

    Never Give Up. Well done Stevenage!

  • Comment posted by Dai, today at 18:28

    The FA Cup never fails to deliver.

    Congrats Stevenage!

    • Reply posted by Summer Breeze, today at 18:36

      Summer Breeze replied:
      Should've said they wanted to lose, that shows respect to the competition and the opposing team.

      Sigh

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 18:41

    So to all the Fake Villa Plastic accounts who were all over the Liverpool/Wolves HYS. Karma a dish best served COLD. well played Stevenage.

    • Reply posted by ste67, today at 19:32

      ste67 replied:
      Not being funny but I'm a villa fan and very mutch doubt we have any fake or plastic fans u bitter dingle

Top Stories