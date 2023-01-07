Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Unai Emery has won eight cup competitions as a manager

Aston Villa are preparing for Sunday's third-round tie against Stevenage with the objective of "winning the FA Cup", says manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has a rich history in cup competitions, winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and being runners-up with Arsenal in 2019.

Emery also claimed four domestic cups in France with Paris St-Germain.

"I like the cup competitions in Spain, in France and here in England," said Emery, who was appointed in November.

"The FA Cup is a very good opportunity to try and do something in this way.

"We are going to prepare for the match thinking the objective is to win the FA Cup, not now [on Sunday], but if we can progress then maybe."

Villa last won the competition in 1957 and their most recent appearance in the final came in 2015, when they were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Stevenage manager Steve Evans is relishing the chance to visit "one of the Premier League's iconic football clubs" after the League Two side defeated Gateshead and King's Lynn in previous rounds.

Evans, who extended his contract on Saturday, said: "I've been before to Villa Park and taken teams there. There'll be a tremendous crowd from both sides, with our big travelling support, so it's a free shot for us, but we're looking forward to it."

Team news

Villa could have midfielder Jacob Ramsey available following a hamstring injury, but captain John McGinn is unlikely to feature.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen could return to deputise for Argentine World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez.

Stevenage could be without centre-back Terence Vancooten, who was taken off against Gillingham, so Michael Bostwick could come in.

January signings Daryl Horgan and Jake Forster-Caskey are both cup-tied.