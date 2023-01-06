Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has not played for Chelsea since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle on 12 November

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has had surgery on a fractured finger he suffered in training this week.

The Senegal keeper, 30, has not played for the Blues since returning from the World Cup because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Qatar where they lost in the last 16 to England.

Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga has deputised for Chelsea's past three games.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

They face City again in the FA Cup third round on Sunday at 16:30 GMT, in a match live on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.