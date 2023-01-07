Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

David Datro Fofana has scored 24 goals and made 10 assists in 65 appearances for Molde

Chelsea have signed Ivory Coast striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde for a reported £8m-10m.

The 20-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 65 appearances for Molde, has signed a six-year contract until 2029, with the option to extend it by one year.

He is Chelsea's second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of France defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m from Monaco.

"I'm very happy to sign for the club of my dreams," said Fofana.

Chelsea described the forward, who joined Molde in 2021 from the Ivory Coast's Amadou Diallo Football Academy, as "a prolific goalscorer and one of European football's most promising young talents".

Fofana, who has three caps, recently made his first start for the Ivory Coast.

"The Ivorian's combination of pace, skill and strength make him a versatile striker, capable of scoring goals but especially adept at holding up the ball and retaining possession under pressure," added Chelsea.

The Blues are also in talks with Benfica over a move for their Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, who has a £106m release clause.

Graham Potter's side are 10th in the Premier League after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City and have a mounting injury list that includes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and forward Raheem Sterling.