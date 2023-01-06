Last updated on .From the section Football

Didier Deschamps is one of only five managers to win the World Cup and also finish as runners-up

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup.

He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina.

Since the 54-year-old former Chelsea midfielder took charge in 2012, France have also reached the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals and 2016 Euros final.

Deschamps has won 89, drawn 28 and lost 22 of his 139 matches in charge.

The France Football Federation said assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine will also remain with the national team.

Deschamps, who also won the World Cup as a player in 1998, helped France win the Nations League in 2021.

His most recent contract - signed in December 2019 - took him up to the end of the 2022 World Cup.

He will now oversee France's qualification campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany before focus turns to qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 2026.