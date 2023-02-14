Bonnyrigg Rose v Stirling Albion

Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martin
- 4Young
- 6Horne
- 15Grigor
- 2Brett
- 16ArnottBooked at 47mins
- 8StewartBooked at 39mins
- 22Connolly
- 3Martyniuk
- 7Murray
- 18Mitchell
Substitutes
- 9McGachie
- 11Gray
- 12McGale
- 14Faye
- 17Doan
- 19Gray
- 20Smith
- 25Andrews
Stirling
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 4McLeanSubstituted forCumminsat 31'minutes
- 16Duffy
- 7Dunsmore
- 12Banner
- 21Cooper
- 11Denholm
- 9Carrick
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 6Cummins
- 14Petrie
- 15Moore
- 17White
- 18Kangni-Soupke
- 20Hamilton
- 22Spence
- 24Meechan
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 873
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Post update
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Post update
Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Mitchell (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Second Half
Second Half begins Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Post update
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.