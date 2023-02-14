Close menu
Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose0StirlingStirling Albion1

Bonnyrigg Rose v Stirling Albion



Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 4Young
  • 6Horne
  • 15Grigor
  • 2Brett
  • 16ArnottBooked at 47mins
  • 8StewartBooked at 39mins
  • 22Connolly
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 7Murray
  • 18Mitchell

Substitutes

  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12McGale
  • 14Faye
  • 17Doan
  • 19Gray
  • 20Smith
  • 25Andrews

Stirling

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forCumminsat 31'minutes
  • 16Duffy
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 12Banner
  • 21Cooper
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Carrick
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 6Cummins
  • 14Petrie
  • 15Moore
  • 17White
  • 18Kangni-Soupke
  • 20Hamilton
  • 22Spence
  • 24Meechan
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
873

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  4. Post update

    Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Bonnyrigg Rose) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion).

  8. Post update

    Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Arnott (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  12. Post update

    Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Mitchell (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 0, Stirling Albion 1.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zander Murray (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  19. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Jonathan Stewart (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton22145336201647
2Stirling21134442222043
3Annan Athletic249694037333
4Forfar239592629-332
5Elgin228683636030
6East Fife2486103238-630
7Stenhousemuir237883740-329
8Stranraer2475123243-1126
9Albion2366112729-224
10Bonnyrigg Rose2465132539-1423
View full Scottish League Two table

