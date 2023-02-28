Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Partick Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park26145753351847
2Dundee25127641281343
3Ayr25117746321440
4Morton2511773729840
5Partick Thistle25114104338537
6Raith Rovers269893333035
7Inverness CT268993638-233
8Cove Rangers2668123353-2026
9Hamilton2666142545-2024
10Arbroath26411112440-1623
