Dundee v Partick Thistle

DundeeDundee19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|26
|14
|5
|7
|53
|35
|18
|47
|2
|Dundee
|25
|12
|7
|6
|41
|28
|13
|43
|3
|Ayr
|25
|11
|7
|7
|46
|32
|14
|40
|4
|Morton
|25
|11
|7
|7
|37
|29
|8
|40
|5
|Partick Thistle
|25
|11
|4
|10
|43
|38
|5
|37
|6
|Raith Rovers
|26
|9
|8
|9
|33
|33
|0
|35
|7
|Inverness CT
|26
|8
|9
|9
|36
|38
|-2
|33
|8
|Cove Rangers
|26
|6
|8
|12
|33
|53
|-20
|26
|9
|Hamilton
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25
|45
|-20
|24
|10
|Arbroath
|26
|4
|11
|11
|24
|40
|-16
|23
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
After their best start in the history of the Six Nations, Scotland face the acid test of their title credentials against wounded France.
Martin Dowden speaks to Rangers manager Michael Beale ahead of the Viaplay Cup final with Celtic.
Watch Laura Muir cruise to victory in the women's 1,000m at the World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham.
Rachel Corsie and Leanne Crichton hear from Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, who discusses her dream move to Spain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland