Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
Roberto de Zerbi says his Brighton side "have a dream" of qualifying for Europe as Solly March's double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Liverpool to a heavy defeat at Amex Stadium.
March converted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross to give the home team a deserved lead, after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip's loose pass.
The winger then doubled the hosts' advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson's through-ball.
Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.
"I have a fantastic team of fantastic players," said De Zerbi. "It is an honour to work with them.
"We have a target at the end of the season. Now we have to play another 20-21 games and we have to stay focused on those games.
"We want to work harder to achieve our target."
De Zerbi's side dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March's effort near the goal-line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.
Brighton thought they had won a penalty shortly before the break when March went to ground in the area under Alisson's challenge, but referee Darren England overturned his initial decision to award a spot-kick after consulting with VAR.
It mattered little, however, as March netted his third and fourth goals of the campaign before Welbeck struck to lift Brighton up to seventh - one place and two points above their opponents.
- Reaction to Brighton's win over Liverpool and the rest of Saturday's Premier League games
- Visit our Brighton & Hove Albion page
- Go straight to all the best Liverpool content
Hapless Liverpool well beaten
Defensive frailties and a lack of physicality have proved Liverpool's undoing in recent weeks, with Klopp's side conceding poor goals in defeat at Brentford in the Premier League and a draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.
The visitors, lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation spearheaded by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, managed to keep free-flowing Brighton at bay in the first half but created next to nothing themselves and were fortunate to go into half-time on level terms.
Mitoma, in sparkling form for Brighton of late, caused Alexander-Arnold and Matip countless problems, with Salah - or any other Reds player for that matter - failing to offer any protection down their right flank.
Liverpool survived a major let-off when Brighton were awarded a penalty for a foul on March by Alisson, only for VAR to rule that the winger had strayed offside from Adam Lallana's pass.
But the visitors' luck ran out in the second half as March scored twice in the space of seven minutes to put Brighton on course to a fifth win in seven top-flight games.
Gakpo had a close-range effort saved by Robert Sanchez late on, but Welbeck delivered the final blow with a strike that combined skill and audacity in equal measure.
Seagulls going from strength to strength
Mac Allister was handed his first start since helping Argentina to World Cup glory in December, as Brighton made two changes to the team that thrashed Everton in their last league match.
The midfielder paraded his World Cup winners' medal before kick-off and was given a rousing reception by the Seagulls supporters, who were hoping to witness a first home league win over Liverpool since 14 January 1961 - precisely 62 years ago.
Buoyed perhaps by Mac Allister's return to the starting line-up, Brighton played with precision and fluency from the start. March's low shot was brilliantly cleared to safety by Alexander-Arnold, before Mitoma fired past the far post after breaching the Liverpool defence.
While Brighton's opener came from a Liverpool error, there was nothing fortunate about the home side's second as March finished magnificently after being played in by teenager Ferguson, who delivered the latest in a string of eye-catching performances.
Brighton have now scored in each of their last eight games in the top flight, netting 21 goals in that run.
"It's one of the best performances I can remember for a long time," March told BBC Sport. "It's a great day and if we keep playing like that then we'll do well, that's for sure.
"It was just about being patient and waiting for that right pass. We play better against the big teams at home. I don't know why.
"I love playing for Roberto - he's great. He puts his arm around you and tells you you're a good player. Maybe that's what I needed."
Player of the match
WelbeckDanny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number19Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number6Player nameColwillAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.97
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number50Player nameDoakAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
2.85
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
2.47
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 13Groß
- 5DunkBooked at 17minsSubstituted forWebsterat 90+1'minutes
- 6Colwill
- 30Estupiñán
- 25Caicedo
- 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forSarmientoat 83'minutes
- 7March
- 14LallanaSubstituted forVeltmanat 66'minutes
- 22MitomaSubstituted forLampteyat 90'minutes
- 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 18Welbeck
- 19Sarmiento
- 21Undav
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 29van Hecke
- 34Veltman
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 65mins
- 32MatipBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGomezat 69'minutes
- 5Konaté
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonBooked at 30minsSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forKeïtaat 68'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Salah
- 18Gakpo
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDoakat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 8Keïta
- 17Jones
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 50Doak
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 31,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Lewis Dunk.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Kaoru Mitoma.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ben Doak (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Post update
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a headed pass.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Well done Brighton.
Burned out, blown up and finished.
8th, lol. Beep, beep and mind the gap.
Well played Brighton, we were all rooting for you.
PS Nice to see United old boy Welbeck get on the score sheet.
😂😂😂
Klopp’s at the wheel weeeee
Outplayed Liverpool in every department.
Liverpool are clearly lacking belief in themselves.
Its really down to Jurgen Klopp to instill belief in his players.
Seems he's unable to do that presently.
Is this the beginning of the end for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool?!
HAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kind regards,
United fans
COYG