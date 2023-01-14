Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3LiverpoolLiverpool0

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool: Seagulls leapfrog Reds after dominant win

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1227

Solly March, Brighton, Liverpool
Solly March has scored four goals in his last four league appearances for Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi says his Brighton side "have a dream" of qualifying for Europe as Solly March's double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Liverpool to a heavy defeat at Amex Stadium.

March converted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross to give the home team a deserved lead, after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip's loose pass.

The winger then doubled the hosts' advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson's through-ball.

Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.

"I have a fantastic team of fantastic players," said De Zerbi. "It is an honour to work with them.

"We have a target at the end of the season. Now we have to play another 20-21 games and we have to stay focused on those games.

"We want to work harder to achieve our target."

De Zerbi's side dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March's effort near the goal-line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.

Brighton thought they had won a penalty shortly before the break when March went to ground in the area under Alisson's challenge, but referee Darren England overturned his initial decision to award a spot-kick after consulting with VAR.

It mattered little, however, as March netted his third and fourth goals of the campaign before Welbeck struck to lift Brighton up to seventh - one place and two points above their opponents.

Hapless Liverpool well beaten

Defensive frailties and a lack of physicality have proved Liverpool's undoing in recent weeks, with Klopp's side conceding poor goals in defeat at Brentford in the Premier League and a draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.

The visitors, lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation spearheaded by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, managed to keep free-flowing Brighton at bay in the first half but created next to nothing themselves and were fortunate to go into half-time on level terms.

Mitoma, in sparkling form for Brighton of late, caused Alexander-Arnold and Matip countless problems, with Salah - or any other Reds player for that matter - failing to offer any protection down their right flank.

Liverpool survived a major let-off when Brighton were awarded a penalty for a foul on March by Alisson, only for VAR to rule that the winger had strayed offside from Adam Lallana's pass.

But the visitors' luck ran out in the second half as March scored twice in the space of seven minutes to put Brighton on course to a fifth win in seven top-flight games.

Gakpo had a close-range effort saved by Robert Sanchez late on, but Welbeck delivered the final blow with a strike that combined skill and audacity in equal measure.

Seagulls going from strength to strength

Mac Allister was handed his first start since helping Argentina to World Cup glory in December, as Brighton made two changes to the team that thrashed Everton in their last league match.

The midfielder paraded his World Cup winners' medal before kick-off and was given a rousing reception by the Seagulls supporters, who were hoping to witness a first home league win over Liverpool since 14 January 1961 - precisely 62 years ago.

Buoyed perhaps by Mac Allister's return to the starting line-up, Brighton played with precision and fluency from the start. March's low shot was brilliantly cleared to safety by Alexander-Arnold, before Mitoma fired past the far post after breaching the Liverpool defence.

While Brighton's opener came from a Liverpool error, there was nothing fortunate about the home side's second as March finished magnificently after being played in by teenager Ferguson, who delivered the latest in a string of eye-catching performances.

Brighton have now scored in each of their last eight games in the top flight, netting 21 goals in that run.

"It's one of the best performances I can remember for a long time," March told BBC Sport. "It's a great day and if we keep playing like that then we'll do well, that's for sure.

"It was just about being patient and waiting for that right pass. We play better against the big teams at home. I don't know why.

"I love playing for Roberto - he's great. He puts his arm around you and tells you you're a good player. Maybe that's what I needed."

Player of the match

WelbeckDanny Welbeck

with an average of 8.11

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    8.11

  2. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    8.08

  3. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.81

  5. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.69

  7. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.66

  8. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.65

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.63

  10. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.57

  11. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.52

  12. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.40

  13. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.40

  14. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    7.39

  15. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.25

  16. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.97

Liverpool

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    4.21

  2. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    4.13

  3. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    4.03

  4. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    3.99

  5. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    3.83

  6. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    3.74

  7. Squad number50Player nameDoak
    Average rating

    3.64

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    3.63

  9. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    3.57

  10. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    3.55

  11. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    3.49

  12. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    3.47

  13. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    2.85

  14. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    2.54

  15. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    2.47

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 13Groß
  • 5DunkBooked at 17minsSubstituted forWebsterat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Colwill
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forSarmientoat 83'minutes
  • 7March
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forVeltmanat 66'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forLampteyat 90'minutes
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 18Welbeck
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 21Undav
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 65mins
  • 32MatipBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGomezat 69'minutes
  • 5Konaté
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonBooked at 30minsSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forKeïtaat 68'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forDoakat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 17Jones
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 50Doak
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
31,645

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Lewis Dunk.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Kaoru Mitoma.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Ben Doak (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1230 comments

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 16:55

    Brilliant performance by Brighton. I know it was just Liverpool, but you can only spank what's in front of you.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:03

      eric replied:
      Taxi for klopp

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 16:55

    Ripped to pieces, should have been more. Liverpool in rapid decline, long may it continue.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:58

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Liverpool are done, you can stick a fork in them.

  • Comment posted by brumbrum, today at 16:55

    This Liverpool era (1 premier league) is over. Now comes the next 25 year barren spell.

  • Comment posted by RedMan, today at 16:55

    As a LFC fan, we need to look at this performance. Whilst missing key players, the effort by some was lacking. Well played Brighton, 3-0 flatters Liverpool FC.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 17:04

      Pandemania replied:
      United win and pool lose. Perfect day!

  • Comment posted by davew, today at 16:59

    Doesn't this result just Brighton up your day.

    • Reply posted by Melon Buffet, today at 17:03

      Melon Buffet replied:
      Fantastic! Well done sir! 👏

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 16:56

    If anything 3-0 flattered Liverpool. Well done to Brighton. Absolutely terrific performance. Let’s focus on how good Brighton were and not say it’s all down to a poor Liverpool display, eh?

    • Reply posted by vince, today at 17:05

      vince replied:
      Liverpool were awful but Brighton were really good and totally deserved of their win. How's that

  • Comment posted by Its never easy , today at 16:54

    Mind the Gapko😉

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 16:58

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Don't mind at all 😆

  • Comment posted by Nizam, today at 16:54

    Another pathetic performance by us!

    Well done Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:08

      Sport Report replied:
      Maybe Klopp and Lampard could do a job swap?

  • Comment posted by keulie, today at 16:56

    Further evidence that Brighton are one of the best teams in the league and dare one say it, better off without Graham Potter.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:55

    Liverpool falling faster down the table than Laurel and Hardy attempting to move a piano up a flight of stairs, comedy gold and loving it.

    Burned out, blown up and finished.

    8th, lol. Beep, beep and mind the gap.

    Well played Brighton, we were all rooting for you.

    PS Nice to see United old boy Welbeck get on the score sheet.

    😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by One4All, today at 17:02

      One4All replied:
      We're just double checking this comment.

      Because apparently Liverpool lost 3-0

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 16:55

    Greatest Prem League side ever they said, ha ha!

    Klopp’s at the wheel weeeee

    • Reply posted by Family, today at 17:01

      Family replied:
      In your head they said that. They never said this current team was the Greatest. 🤡

  • Comment posted by Victor Meldrew - the Crimson Avenger, today at 16:56

    If Klopp managed a big club, he’d be sacked.

    • Reply posted by MANU for my sins, today at 17:18

      MANU for my sins replied:
      His teeth are the only beacon of hope they've got.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:55

    Another fantastic performance by the well run football club that is Brighton. Solly March had the game of his life.
    Outplayed Liverpool in every department.

    Liverpool are clearly lacking belief in themselves.
    Its really down to Jurgen Klopp to instill belief in his players.
    Seems he's unable to do that presently.
    Is this the beginning of the end for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool?!

    • Reply posted by Ellis, today at 17:10

      Ellis replied:
      Game of his life? Don’t think so, he did alright but he’s like that every week.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:55

    THIS IS KARMA FOR ALL OF U LIVARPOOL FANS

    • Reply posted by Strength in numbers, today at 16:57

      Strength in numbers replied:
      Another ten year old.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:54

    LETS ALL LAUGH AT LIVARPOOL LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

    • Reply posted by Strength in numbers, today at 16:57

      Strength in numbers replied:
      Twice and you still haven't grown up

  • Comment posted by yoda, today at 16:55

    Dear Liverpool fans,
    HAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Kind regards,
    United fans

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 17:01

      George51uk replied:
      its just a perfect day

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 16:54

    Brighton were superb, slick passing clinical finishing, oh my lord, the finish for Solly Marchs' second was outstanding, Liverpool v Chelsea next week, can't beat a good old mid table clash, all that being said...

    COYG

    • Reply posted by Family, today at 16:58

      Family replied:
      Another troll coming on here posting to get reaction. Think it's passed your bedtime kid.

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 16:56

    One of the PL’s most underrated teams giving the PL’s most overrated teams a thrashing. Love to see it! Well done Brighton!

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 17:02