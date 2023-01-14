Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Solly March has scored four goals in his last four league appearances for Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi says his Brighton side "have a dream" of qualifying for Europe as Solly March's double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Liverpool to a heavy defeat at Amex Stadium.

March converted Kaoru Mitoma's low cross to give the home team a deserved lead, after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip's loose pass.

The winger then doubled the hosts' advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson's through-ball.

Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.

"I have a fantastic team of fantastic players," said De Zerbi. "It is an honour to work with them.

"We have a target at the end of the season. Now we have to play another 20-21 games and we have to stay focused on those games.

"We want to work harder to achieve our target."

De Zerbi's side dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March's effort near the goal-line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.

Brighton thought they had won a penalty shortly before the break when March went to ground in the area under Alisson's challenge, but referee Darren England overturned his initial decision to award a spot-kick after consulting with VAR.

It mattered little, however, as March netted his third and fourth goals of the campaign before Welbeck struck to lift Brighton up to seventh - one place and two points above their opponents.

Hapless Liverpool well beaten

Defensive frailties and a lack of physicality have proved Liverpool's undoing in recent weeks, with Klopp's side conceding poor goals in defeat at Brentford in the Premier League and a draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup last weekend.

The visitors, lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation spearheaded by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, managed to keep free-flowing Brighton at bay in the first half but created next to nothing themselves and were fortunate to go into half-time on level terms.

Mitoma, in sparkling form for Brighton of late, caused Alexander-Arnold and Matip countless problems, with Salah - or any other Reds player for that matter - failing to offer any protection down their right flank.

Liverpool survived a major let-off when Brighton were awarded a penalty for a foul on March by Alisson, only for VAR to rule that the winger had strayed offside from Adam Lallana's pass.

But the visitors' luck ran out in the second half as March scored twice in the space of seven minutes to put Brighton on course to a fifth win in seven top-flight games.

Gakpo had a close-range effort saved by Robert Sanchez late on, but Welbeck delivered the final blow with a strike that combined skill and audacity in equal measure.

Seagulls going from strength to strength

Mac Allister was handed his first start since helping Argentina to World Cup glory in December, as Brighton made two changes to the team that thrashed Everton in their last league match.

The midfielder paraded his World Cup winners' medal before kick-off and was given a rousing reception by the Seagulls supporters, who were hoping to witness a first home league win over Liverpool since 14 January 1961 - precisely 62 years ago.

Buoyed perhaps by Mac Allister's return to the starting line-up, Brighton played with precision and fluency from the start. March's low shot was brilliantly cleared to safety by Alexander-Arnold, before Mitoma fired past the far post after breaching the Liverpool defence.

While Brighton's opener came from a Liverpool error, there was nothing fortunate about the home side's second as March finished magnificently after being played in by teenager Ferguson, who delivered the latest in a string of eye-catching performances.

Brighton have now scored in each of their last eight games in the top flight, netting 21 goals in that run.

"It's one of the best performances I can remember for a long time," March told BBC Sport. "It's a great day and if we keep playing like that then we'll do well, that's for sure.

"It was just about being patient and waiting for that right pass. We play better against the big teams at home. I don't know why.

"I love playing for Roberto - he's great. He puts his arm around you and tells you you're a good player. Maybe that's what I needed."

Player of the match Welbeck Danny Welbeck with an average of 8.11 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 8.11 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 8.08 Squad number 19 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 7.89 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.81 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.80 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 7.69 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.66 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.65 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.63 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.57 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.52 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.40 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 7.40 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 7.39 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.25 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.97 Liverpool Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 4.21 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 4.13 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 4.03 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 3.99 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 3.83 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 3.74 Squad number 50 Player name Doak Average rating 3.64 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 3.63 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 3.57 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 3.55 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 3.49 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 3.47 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 2.85 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 2.54 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 2.47

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 13 Groß 5 Dunk 6 Colwill 30 Estupiñán 25 Caicedo 10 Mac Allister 7 March 14 Lallana 22 Mitoma 28 Ferguson 1 Sánchez

13 Groß

5 Dunk Booked at 17mins Substituted for Webster at 90+1' minutes

6 Colwill

30 Estupiñán

25 Caicedo

10 Mac Allister Substituted for Sarmiento at 83' minutes

7 March

14 Lallana Substituted for Veltman at 66' minutes

22 Mitoma Substituted for Lamptey at 90' minutes

28 Ferguson Substituted for Welbeck at 66' minutes Substitutes 2 Lamptey

4 Webster

18 Welbeck

19 Sarmiento

21 Undav

23 Steele

27 Gilmour

29 van Hecke

34 Veltman Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 5 Konaté 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Booked at 65mins

32 Matip Booked at 18mins Substituted for Gomez at 69' minutes

5 Konaté

26 Robertson

14 Henderson Booked at 30mins Substituted for Elliott at 69' minutes

3 Fabinho Substituted for Keïta at 68' minutes

6 Thiago Alcántara

11 Salah

18 Gakpo

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted for Doak at 69' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

8 Keïta

17 Jones

19 Elliott

21 Tsimikas

28 Carvalho

50 Doak

62 Kelleher Referee: Darren England Attendance: 31,645 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0. Post update Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Alisson. Post update Attempt saved. Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo. Post update Attempt saved. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Webster replaces Lewis Dunk. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Kaoru Mitoma. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joël Veltman. Post update Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March. Post update Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Ben Doak (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool). Post update Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool). Post update Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Alexis Mac Allister. goal Goal! Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Liverpool 0. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a headed pass. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward