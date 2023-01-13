Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha signed for Wolves on an initial loan from Atletico Madrid but a £44m permanent deal has reportedly now been triggered

TEAM NEWS

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is pushing for a first start after coming off the bench in each of the last three games.

Long-term absentees Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho all remain sidelined.

West Ham will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and striker Gianluca Scamacca, who both missed the FA Cup victory over Brentford.

Defender Kurt Zouma continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Vladimir Coufal is a doubt.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves continue to impress me under new boss Julen Lopetegui. There has been a visible improvement right through their team, but especially up front. They look like they will score in every game now.

In contrast, West Ham's attack still hasn't clicked and they are far from solid at the back either.

I keep thinking the Hammers will turn the corner but their relegation battle is real now - they need someone to start playing well to dig themselves out of the hole they have found themselves in.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost four of the past five Premier League meetings but did win the most recent encounter at Molineux in November 2021.

West Ham could beat Wolves in three consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of eight between 1920 and 1958.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have four points from Julen Lopetegui's first three league games in charge, as many as they had managed in their previous nine.

However, they've suffered four successive Premier League home defeats, their worst such run since a nine-match streak in 2012.

Their tally of 11 league goals this season is the worst in the division, while they have only managed three in the second half.

Raul Jimenez has four goals in six Premier League starts against West Ham, but is currently on a run of 12 league appearances without a goal.

West Ham United

West Ham could go seven Premier League games without a win for the first time since February 2020.

The Hammers can also equal their club record of conceding multiple goals in six consecutive matches.

David Moyes' side have only scored six league goals away from home this season - all scored by different players.

Jarrod Bowen has four goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Wolves.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal in the reverse fixture - he could score home and away against the same opponent in a single season for the first time in his career.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team