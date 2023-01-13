Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Willy Boly scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over former club Wolves but he later went off injured

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest will assess striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who missed the EFL Cup quarter-final win against Wolves.

Neco Williams also missed that tie with a facial injury, while fellow defender Willy Boly was substituted because of an ankle problem and is a doubt.

Leicester will be without midfielders James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Dennis Praet may return.

Forward Ayoze Perez could miss out after picking up a knock during the midweek cup defeat at Newcastle.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There were serious questions being asked about Steve Cooper's future as Nottingham Forest boss when his side got taken apart by Leicester at the start of October but they have been much improved of late.

Cooper paid the price for making a load of changes in the FA Cup at the weekend but that was justified by seeing them reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals a few days later.

Forest are playing with real focus at the moment, while Leicester have not really started firing since the break for the World Cup. I'm going with another win for Cooper.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the 100th league meeting between the teams, with Leicester City ahead by 39 wins to Forest's 36.

The Foxes could complete a league double in this fixture for the first time since the 1971-72 season.

However, they've won only one of their last 17 league games at the City Ground and haven't scored in three previous Premier League visits to Forest.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in their last five home league games (W2, D3).

They've scored the opening goal in seven of their nine home league fixtures this season, a joint-high alongside Manchester City.

All four of Forest's league victories this campaign have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

They are the only club in the division yet to have scored a left-footed goal in 2022-23.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost all three of their Premier League fixtures since the World Cup, having won four of their previous five beforehand.

The Foxes are looking to avoid losing their first two league games of a calendar year for the first time since 2006.

All five of their victories in the league this season have come against teams currently below them in the table, with an aggregate score of 14-0.

They remain the only team in the division yet to have gained a point from a losing position this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side have lost seven of their last nine games without James Maddison.

If Marc Albrighton plays he will overtake Muzzy Izzet as Leicester's third-highest Premier League appearance maker on 223 - behind only Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel.

