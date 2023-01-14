Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1SouthamptonSouthampton2

Everton 1-2 Southampton: Bottom-of-the-table Saints win to increase pressure on Frank Lampard

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse scores for Southampton
Both of James Ward-Prowse's goals came in the second half

James Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free-kick as Southampton came from behind to win and increase the pressure on Frank Lampard and Everton.

A season of frustration has seen the Toffees once again struggling at the wrong end of the table, and the discontent among the fans was clear at Goodison Park with banners displayed in protest at the club's owners.

Indeed, there was enough concern at the club for the safety of their board members that they were told to stay away from the ground.

The fans, though, were clearly behind their players, welcoming them to the ground with an incredible scene of blue flares and passionate chanting.

That support was rewarded just before half-time when, after a half low on quality from both sides, Everton took the lead when Amadou Onana headed home Demarai Gray's superb cross.

But Southampton, who shocked Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, turned it around in the second half thanks to Ward-Prowse.

He slotted in the equaliser after great footwork inside the box and, after Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the crossbar, Ward-Prowse secured a huge three points for the Saints with a free-kick late on that left Jordan Pickford stranded.

Southampton stay bottom of the table but are level with Everton and West Ham on 15 points and are just one point from safety.

Fans show discontent, but what now for Lampard?

Just nine months ago there was a party atmosphere at Goodison Park as they celebrated their Premier League survival with a thrilling 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

That day Lampard was the hero after guiding the club to safety but fast forward to now and the pressure has been mounting on the Everton boss following a terrible run form.

Earlier this week, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said he had faith in Lampard and the club's directors amid the unrest among some supporters.

Everton fans hold up a banner in protest against the club's owners
Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri has had a significant stake in the club since 2016

The team have managed just one win in their past 13 games in all competitions. A win would have significantly relieved that pressure as they could have leapt up to 14th, but as it is they remain deep in trouble near the foot of the table.

The players clearly care and showed fight and determination, particularly in the first half, and they did have chances to get a second themselves, notably through Alex Iwobi and Calvert-Lewin.

But as the game wore on desperation set in and the lack of quality told. After full-time a sit-in protest was held by a number of supporters as they once again showed their frustration at the board.

Saints on the up

A week ago, Southampton's situation looked more dire than Everton's. They had slumped to the bottom of the table and had experienced no new manager bounce under Nathan Jones.

But this has been a huge few days for the club as they built on their victory against Manchester City to secure a win that gives them real hope of moving out of the relegation zone.

Brazilian defender Lyanco was a key player in the win against City and he was solid once again in this game to frustrate Everton and while they did not show masses of quality themselves, Ward-Prowse is a deadly set-piece taker capable of winning any match, as it proved at Goodison Park.

Player of the match

A ArmstrongAdam Armstrong

with an average of 7.74

Everton

  1. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    5.31

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.76

  4. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    4.65

  5. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.65

  6. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.55

  7. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.51

  8. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.49

  9. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    4.41

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.27

  12. Squad number50Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    3.55

  13. Squad number10Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    2.94

Southampton

  1. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    7.59

  3. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    7.44

  4. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number3Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    7.20

  8. Squad number6Player nameCaleta-Car
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.99

  10. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    6.89

  12. Squad number23Player nameEdozie
    Average rating

    6.84

  13. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.83

  14. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.64

  15. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.59

  16. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.97

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 22Godfrey
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forGordonat 69'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Onana
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forSimmsat 82'minutes
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 11Gray

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 7McNeil
  • 10Gordon
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 50Simms

Southampton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Bazunu
  • 4LyancoBooked at 90mins
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 22Salisu
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forPerraudat 85'minutes
  • 45LaviaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forAlcarazat 61'minutes
  • 27DialloBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 85'minutes
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forMaraat 85'minutes
  • 23EdozieSubstituted forA Armstrongat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 7Aribo
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 11Orsic
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 26Alcaraz
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Southampton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Southampton 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

  4. Booking

    Lyanco (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lyanco (Southampton).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Carlos Alcaraz.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  11. Post update

    Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Romain Perraud replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Ibrahima Diallo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Sékou Mara replaces Che Adams.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 1, Southampton 2. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  • Comment posted by Bobby J, today at 17:03

    They hounded Martinez out, they hounded Allardyce out, they hounded Silva out, they hounded Ancellotti out, they hounded Benitez out even before he started the job, and now they are hounding Lampard out, I honestly hope Neverton go down they deserve everything they get, well done Southampton 👍👍👍

    • Reply posted by Matte, today at 17:06

      Matte replied:
      Never forget that they hounded Lampard IN. hmmmmmm. Sticky.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Haggis, today at 17:00

    Hopefully Southgate might realise that having a supreme free kick taker in the England squad is a bonus

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 17:23

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      Yeah and that’s all

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 16:58

    Poisonous scenes at Goodison Park, Southampton worthy winners today.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:08

      Sport Report replied:
      Maybe Klopp and Lampard could do a job swap?

  • Comment posted by Wirral Saint, today at 17:00

    Great win, obviously setting the fireworks off outside the team hotel didn't work. Karma

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:10

      Sport Report replied:
      Everton, Leicester and West Ham to go down?

  • Comment posted by Alea iacta est, today at 17:05

    Regrettably, I don't think we'll recover from this: we're dead in the water. We'll played Southampton: you fully deserved the win.

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 17:19

      Norm replied:
      Difficult to see three teams being bad enough to finish below Everton.

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 17:03

    Final Score went to the game because Southampton had a free kick, not a penalty, but a free kick. That's how good Ward-Prowse is at free kicks edge of penalty area. It might as well have been a penalty.... and he scored it!

    • Reply posted by peter rabbit, today at 17:11

      peter rabbit replied:
      Crying shame his face doesn't fit with England, thats other players as well as the England manager. A match winner, proved it today AGAIN

  • Comment posted by Jacksgranda, today at 16:59

    The End. The last 3 teams to have arrived at Goodison bottom of the table have waltzed off with 3 points. Can't defend a lead. Can't keep a clean sheet. Can't come back from a goal down. Hopeless, absolutely hopeless.

    • Reply posted by trdfnpik, today at 17:08

      trdfnpik replied:
      Before the last seven days, that was Saints world. Could not buy a win. Hopefully the team is on the way up?

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:00

    Great win for Saints, building some momentum at last!

  • Comment posted by Magpie87, today at 17:02

    Maybe Southampton fans were too quick to write off Nathan Jones?

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:06

      steggsy replied:
      Maybe, but still bottom.

  • Comment posted by stumpypup, today at 16:59

    This match was a MUST win for Everton. We're going down.

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 17:30

      R812 replied:
      it not looking good is it , and Fireman Sam is 12/1 to be back in post , Moyes 7/1 , Martinez 7/2 , i am not sure about Dyche being Favorited though , this team looks so out of sorts even Kendal in 85 could not fix this lot

  • Comment posted by Bitter, today at 17:02

    All over for the blues, never looked like getting anything from a fairly nervous Southampton side.
    Sad to watch Everton these days, poor performances all over the pitch.
    Congratulations Southampton.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 17:18

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Their fans provided some poor scenes at the end too!!!!
      The Championship is edging closer and GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 16:58

    Last season it was Rafa's fault , this season it's moshiris fault , when's it gonna sink in you're just not very good Everton and the players are bang average

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:04

      Cole replied:
      And whose fault is the recruitment policy that brought them in?

      Yes, the players aren't up to it - but the large amounts of expenditure mean there's someone else to blame.

  • Comment posted by lowercase, today at 17:05

    A tremendous win for Saints, and thoroughly deserved. James Ward-Prowse showing his quality and why he's the best free-kick specialist in the Prem. This kind of fighting spirit will hopefully take us away from the relegation zone. There's still a lot of work to be done but things are looking up. Come on you Saints!!!

    • Reply posted by Munster, today at 17:57

      Munster replied:
      JWP isn't just the best free-kick specialist in the PL, he's the best in the world.

  • Comment posted by Mr Price, today at 16:59

    Absolute garbage we got what we deserved.. nothing

  • Comment posted by He said what, today at 17:05

    What a difference a week makes. Last Saturday morning thought we were nailed on for relegation and about to exit two cup competitions. A week later we have beaten three PL teams and can start looking up.

    Special mention and thank you to the Everton fans who set fireworks off outside the Saints hotel last night - seemed to just unite the players more. Hope you kept a few back for the protest.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 16:58

    What a result. What a week. Well done saints. Well done Nathan. You beauty

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 17:06

    A shadow of a former team, but no excuse to threaten owners and stop them from attending.

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:05

    And the Saints ho marching on on on. Oh lord James Ward-Prose, you little beauty, what a free kick, Le Tiss will be proud of you. Pompey lost again, happy days 😇😇😇😇😇

  • Comment posted by starhootsman, today at 17:02

    Well done Nathan you can do it.

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 17:02

    Great result for saints. C’mon!!