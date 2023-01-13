Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard was backed by owner Farhad Moshiri in an open letter to supporters earlier this week

TEAM NEWS

Alex Iwobi, a Premier League ever-present for Everton this season, will miss around three weeks due to the ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup loss at Manchester United.

Nathan Patterson, Andros Townsend and James Garner are still sidelined.

Southampton expect Carlos Alcaraz to be available following his £12m move from Racing Club in Argentina.

Alex McCarthy and Theo Walcott could return but Armel Bella-Kotchap is among four players to have been ruled out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The last week has shown the importance of the cup competitions in changing the mood at a club - just ask Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

Jones had lost his first four Premier League games with Saints but beating two top-flight teams, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup will really get the fans on his side.

Saints rose to the occasion and played really well against City, but can they maintain that against a team from the other end of the table?

Everton also got an impressive result against City recently, a 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium on New Year's Eve, but they lost heavily to Brighton at home in their next game after falling apart in the second half.

I keep saying they will win at Goodison without them getting the required results like they did last season, and sooner or later I am going to give up on them.

For now, though, I am going to keep backing them - but this is the last time I will do it if they lose.

Prediction: 1-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton can win both Premier League matches against Southampton in a season for the third time, after 1993-94 and 2001-02.

Southampton have won only one of their 23 Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park, a 2-0 victory in November 1997.

Everton are unbeaten in 17 Premier League home meetings, a club record versus the same opponent.

Everton

Everton have won only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, a 3-0 Premier League triumph against Crystal Palace on 22 October.

They have lost 19 of their 36 league fixtures under Frank Lampard (W9, D8). Only Southampton (21) and Wolves (20) have lost more often during this period.

Everton have 15 points after 18 games. Their lowest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign is 17 in 1997-98 and 2005-06.

The Toffees can lose four successive league home matches for the first time since a club record run of seven between April and September 1958.

Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against sides bottom of the table: Norwich in January 2022 and Wolves last month.

Lampard is winless in all three home matches as a manager against Southampton in all competitions with Derby County and Chelsea.

His final competitive game as Chelsea manager was a 3-1 home victory against Nathan Jones's Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on 24 January 2021. Lampard was sacked the following day.

Demarai Gray has scored a team-high eight Premier League goals since the start of last season, despite enduring runs of 21 and 13 games without scoring.

Southampton

Southampton have 12 points after 18 matches. Their lowest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign is 13 in 1998-99.

They have equalled the club league record of six consecutive defeats, set from January to February 2021.

Two of Southampton's three Premier League victories this season have come away from home, beating Leicester in August and Bournemouth in October.

However, Saints have lost a league-high seven away games this season.

Nathan Jones has lost all four Premier League matches as a manager. Only three managers (including caretakers) have had a longer losing streak from the beginning of their Premier League managerial career: Mick McCarthy (14, Sunderland in 2003 and 2005), Eric Black (7, Birmingham City in 2007, Sunderland in 2011 and Aston Villa in 2016) and Scott Parker (5, Fulham in 2019).

Jones is the second Southampton manager to lose each of his first four Premier League fixtures in charge of the club, after Nigel Adkins in 2012-13. Saints won 4-1 at home against Aston Villa in their fifth game under Adkins.

