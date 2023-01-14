Match ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Aston Villa won the first Women's Super League match of the year to inflict a fifth straight loss on Tottenham.
Spurs took the lead through star signing Bethany England on her debut, but Villa had come from behind just 10 minutes later.
Kenza Dali equalised with a 20-yard strike before Rachel Daly turned home a Kirsty Hanson cross.
This match was the first for 31 days in the WSL, with Spurs losing the final game of 2022 and the first of 2023.
Defeat leaves Spurs in eighth with nine points from 10 games, while Villa rise to sixth having won five and lost five of their matches.
Number nine for hot-shot Daly
Lionesses dominated the build-up with England's reported £250,000 switch to Spurs from Chelsea, which would be a record fee for a transfer between WSL clubs. There was also plenty of focus on Lucy Staniforth and Jordan Nobbs, who started in midfield for Villa following moves from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.
However, it was Daly who proved decisive as she scored her ninth WSL goal of the season to move clear at the top of the scoring charts, ahead of Manchester City's Khadija Shaw.
It continues Daly's push to start up front for England, having played at left-back so far under Sarina Wiegman, including every game of the Euros triumph last summer.
Her goals have now been worth 10 points to her club, and her nine goals also account for 60% of the 15 they have scored in the league so far this season.
England might be worth £250,000, but Daly is priceless for Villa manager Carla Ward and her team.
Five in a row for sorry Spurs
England put Tottenham ahead in rainy and blustery conditions at Bescot Stadium, the first goal Spurs have scored in five WSL games.
The England striker swept home a Chioma Ubogagu cross from six yards after 28 minutes, to show quality she was unable to demonstrate from the Chelsea bench.
However, she could not stop the rot as Spurs slid to a fifth successive league defeat, proving the problems run far deeper for Rehanne Skinner's side.
England's strike was the only time they ventured into the Villa box with real purpose in the first half, and after the break they failed to offer any greater threat until the 89th minute, when England skewed over from 12 yards when she should have found the target.
They have issues in goal - Tinja-Riikka Korpela replaced Becky Spencer, who conceded three to Everton in the final WSL game of 2022, but she was culpable for Dali's first as she misjudged the shot from the edge of the D.
Spurs also lack creativity without Ashleigh Neville, absent here after being sent off against Everton. No defender has scored more (three) or been involved in more goals (five) in the WSL this season than Neville.
Villa rise into the top half with this win, while Spurs are now entrenched in the bottom six. Skinner must turn things around quickly to save their season, starting against rock bottom Leicester City next up.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 12Staniforth
- 88NobbsBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGielnikat 75'minutes
- 10DaliSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 90+4'minutes
- 19BlindkildeBooked at 83mins
- 8Daly
- 20HansonSubstituted forLehmannat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 16McLoughlin
- 26Goodwin
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Korpela
- 4TurnerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHarropat 20'minutes
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 8ChoSubstituted forSummanenat 45'minutes
- 23AyaneBooked at 69mins
- 24SpenceBooked at 84minsSubstituted forKarczewskaat 90+2'minutes
- 18UbogaguSubstituted forIldhusøyat 45'minutes
- 19England
Substitutes
- 6Harrop
- 9Karczewska
- 14Ildhusøy
- 22Spencer
- 25Summanen
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
- Attendance:
- 2,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Kenza Dali.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Drew Spence.
Post update
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Booking
Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emily Gielnik.
Booking
Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Post update
Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.