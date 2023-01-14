Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 10Dali
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 26Goodwin

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 8Cho
  • 23Ayane
  • 24Spence
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 9Karczewska
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 22Spencer
  • 25Summanen
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women).

  3. Post update

    Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013182327
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Aston Villa Women104151319-613
7Everton Women94051010012
8Tottenham Women103161117-610
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171223-117
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

