Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde is caught offside.
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-2-3-1
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women).
Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|10
|9
|0
|1
|31
|8
|23
|27
|2
|Arsenal Women
|9
|8
|0
|1
|25
|5
|20
|24
|3
|Man Utd Women
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|6
|18
|22
|4
|Man City Women
|9
|6
|1
|2
|21
|10
|11
|19
|5
|West Ham Women
|10
|5
|0
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|15
|6
|Aston Villa Women
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|13
|7
|Everton Women
|9
|4
|0
|5
|10
|10
|0
|12
|8
|Tottenham Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|10
|9
|Liverpool Women
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|8
|10
|Reading Women
|10
|2
|1
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|7
|11
|Brighton Women
|8
|2
|1
|5
|11
|29
|-18
|7
|12
|Leicester City Women
|9
|0
|0
|9
|2
|25
|-23
|0