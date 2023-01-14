Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Kelly sweeps in the second as Livingston routed Saints in the first half

Livingston held off a second-half comeback to inflict struggling St Johnstone's fifth consecutive defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

Stephen Kelly's double and a James Penrice flick gave the rampant visitors a three-goal cushion at the break.

That prompted Callum Davidson to make three changes and they almost worked, with substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan reducing the deficit.

But Penrice lashed in his second and Livingston's fourth to seal the points.

Victory moves David Martindale's side above Aberdeen into fourth, while eighth-place Saints are seven points clear of bottom side Ross County and just three off the top six.

Player of the match Kelly Stephen Kelly with an average of 9.85 St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone

Livingston Livingston Livingston St Johnstone Avg Squad number 26 Player name McLennan Average rating 5.50 Squad number 4 Player name Considine Average rating 4.72 Squad number 5 Player name Mitchell Average rating 4.42 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 3.96 Squad number 29 Player name Murphy Average rating 3.95 Squad number 19 Player name Montgomery Average rating 3.55 Squad number 1 Player name Matthews Average rating 3.49 Squad number 14 Player name Wright Average rating 3.36 Squad number 34 Player name Phillips Average rating 3.29 Squad number 13 Player name McGowan Average rating 3.27 Squad number 23 Player name Carey Average rating 3.22 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 3.22 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 2.96 Squad number 37 Player name Clark Average rating 2.83 Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 2.82 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 2.29 Livingston Avg Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 9.85 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.40 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 7.22 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 7.20 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 7.00 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.91 Squad number 15 Player name Boyes Average rating 6.75 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.60 Squad number 16 Player name Bradley Average rating 6.60 Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 6.51 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.46 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 6.43 Squad number 33 Player name Oméonga Average rating 6.14 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 6.00 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 5.60