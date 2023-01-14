Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4.
Livingston held off a second-half comeback to inflict struggling St Johnstone's fifth consecutive defeat in the Scottish Premiership.
Stephen Kelly's double and a James Penrice flick gave the rampant visitors a three-goal cushion at the break.
That prompted Callum Davidson to make three changes and they almost worked, with substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan reducing the deficit.
But Penrice lashed in his second and Livingston's fourth to seal the points.
Victory moves David Martindale's side above Aberdeen into fourth, while eighth-place Saints are seven points clear of bottom side Ross County and just three off the top six.
Player of the match
KellyStephen Kelly
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
2.96
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
2.83
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
2.82
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
2.29
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.85
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number15Player nameBoyesAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number16Player nameBradleyAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
5.60
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Matthews
- 5MitchellSubstituted forMacPhersonat 45'minutes
- 6GordonBooked at 69mins
- 4Considine
- 14Wright
- 23CareySubstituted forMcLennanat 45'minutes
- 13McGowanSubstituted forPhillipsat 50'minutes
- 19Montgomery
- 10WotherspoonSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forBairat 76'minutes
- 7May
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 18MacPherson
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 29Murphy
- 34Phillips
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 15Boyes
- 29Penrice
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
- 24Kelly
- 33OméongaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHoltat 70'minutes
- 16Bradley
- 9AndersonSubstituted forGuthrieat 76'minutes
- 17KellySubstituted forObileyeat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 6Obileye
- 7Bahamboula
- 8Pittman
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 11Montaño
- 18Holt
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4.
Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).
Substitution, Livingston. Ayo Obileye replaces Stephen Kelly.
Offside, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair tries a through ball, but Adam Montgomery is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4. James Penrice (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Phillips.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevie May.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Bair.
Post update
Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Considine with a cross.
Substitution, Livingston. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Bruce Anderson because of an injury.
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.
Post update
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Stéphane Oméonga.