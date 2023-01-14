Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2LivingstonLivingston4

St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston: Livi survive Saints fightback to move fourth

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Kelly sweeps in the second as Livingston routed Saints in the first half
Livingston held off a second-half comeback to inflict struggling St Johnstone's fifth consecutive defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

Stephen Kelly's double and a James Penrice flick gave the rampant visitors a three-goal cushion at the break.

That prompted Callum Davidson to make three changes and they almost worked, with substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan reducing the deficit.

But Penrice lashed in his second and Livingston's fourth to seal the points.

Victory moves David Martindale's side above Aberdeen into fourth, while eighth-place Saints are seven points clear of bottom side Ross County and just three off the top six.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.85

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    5.50

  2. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    4.72

  3. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.42

  4. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    3.96

  5. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    3.95

  6. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    3.55

  7. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    3.49

  8. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.36

  9. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    3.29

  10. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    3.27

  11. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    3.22

  12. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.22

  13. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    2.96

  14. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    2.83

  15. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    2.82

  16. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    2.29

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.85

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.40

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.22

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.20

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.51

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.46

  12. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    6.43

  13. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    6.14

  14. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.00

  15. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.60

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 5MitchellSubstituted forMacPhersonat 45'minutes
  • 6GordonBooked at 69mins
  • 4Considine
  • 14Wright
  • 23CareySubstituted forMcLennanat 45'minutes
  • 13McGowanSubstituted forPhillipsat 50'minutes
  • 19Montgomery
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
  • 37ClarkSubstituted forBairat 76'minutes
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 29Murphy
  • 34Phillips

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 29Penrice
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
  • 24Kelly
  • 33OméongaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHoltat 70'minutes
  • 16Bradley
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forGuthrieat 76'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forObileyeat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Ayo Obileye replaces Stephen Kelly.

  9. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair tries a through ball, but Adam Montgomery is caught offside.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Livingston 4. James Penrice (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Phillips.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevie May.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Bair.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Considine with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Bruce Anderson because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.

  17. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  18. Post update

    Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Stéphane Oméonga.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts2110563731635
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2192103532329
6St Mirren207672227-527
7Hibernian2283112937-827
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
12Ross County2245131535-2017
View full Scottish Premiership table

