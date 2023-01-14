Ross County battle back to draw with Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jordy Hiwula (18) made an instant impact off the bench

Bottom side Ross County battled back to draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership - and keep the gap between the sides at three points.

Stuart McKinstry, having earlier threatened, fired the home side in front midway through the second half.

But Jordy Hiwula levelled seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Both sides claimed unsuccessfully for penalties with County's Owura Edwards going down in the first half and Matt Penney going to ground in the second.

Steven Hammell's Motherwell are ninth, with County three points below the Steelmen, Dundee United and Kilmarnock but having played a game more.

Having scored Motherwell's late consolation against Hibernian last week, McKinstry was lively in the first half. His first shot from the left clipped the outside of the far post, his second drew a save and a header later on in the half went over.

Against a backdrop of controversial decisions in recent weeks, the officials had a decision to make when Edwards went down in the box.

The winger chased a loose ball and nicked it through the legs of Well keeper Liam Kelly before the pair collided. Referee David Dickinson signalled for a goal kick and, after a VAR check, that decision was upheld. There did appear to be contact between the two players' flailing legs.

County's only other moment of note in the opening period was when Edwards crossed from the right and neither Ross Callachan nor Jordan White could capitalise.

Max Johnston, who has returned to Motherwell following a loan spell at Cove Rangers, almost put the Steelmen in front with a fierce strike from outside the box, Ross Laidlaw saving well.

The first big chance of the second half fell the way of County with White's header from Yan Dhanda's cross flashing wide. Dhanda then threatened himself, cutting in from the same left-hand side and bringing out the best in Kelly.

Paul McGinn headed over the visitors' goal from a Sean Goss corner as the game continued to open up.

And Motherwell seized their chance when McKinstry nodded down to Kevin van Veen then bent his run to receive the striker's pass and shoot. Laidlaw got a hand to it but could not prevent the goal.

The question was, could the home side keep it tight enough to see out the win? The answer was no.

Hiwula had literally just entered the fray as Dhanda's replacement when he latched on to White's knockdown off Callachan's long ball and finished through the legs of Kelly.

It was then Motherwell's turn to look for a spot-kick after Matt Penney charged into the box and claimed he had been pulled back by Edwards. Again, the referee said no.

Player of the match - Stuart McKinstry

McKinstry (right) was the home side's top performer and deserved his goal

Familiar failings on both sides

Though a point apiece is not disastrous for either side, both will wonder about what might have been.

Motherwell again showed the aptitude in front of goal from their recent performances but, like those same games, could not find the clean sheet to see out the result.

The timing of their opener put them in a stick or twist situation and choosing to stick allowed Ross County back into the game.

County have struggled to get ahead in games and did everything but score before falling behind. Kelly has to take some credit for that but there were opportunities to give the goalkeeper no chance.

However, what will please the visitors was the character they showed to force the leveller and at least add to their points tally.

What's next?

Both sides turn their attention to Scottish Cup duty next Saturday, with Motherwell away to Arbroath and Ross County visiting Hamilton (both matches at 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match Harmon George Harmon with an average of 8.67 Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

Ross County Ross County Ross County Motherwell Avg Squad number 12 Player name Crankshaw Average rating 8.22 Squad number 17 Player name McKinstry Average rating 7.67 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.43 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.88 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.86 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 6.77 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.69 Squad number 16 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.69 Squad number 21 Player name Mandron Average rating 6.43 Squad number 24 Player name Penney Average rating 6.35 Squad number 22 Player name Johnston Average rating 6.33 Squad number 15 Player name Johansen Average rating 6.00 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 5.92 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.50 Ross County Avg Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 8.67 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 8.60 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 8.46 Squad number 42 Player name Kenneh Average rating 8.14 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 8.11 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 8.00 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 8.00 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.70 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 7.60 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 7.58 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 7.50 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 7.42 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 7.40 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 6.50