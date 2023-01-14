Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Ross CountyRoss County1

Ross County battle back to draw with Motherwell

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County celebrate Jordy Hiwula's goal
Jordy Hiwula (18) made an instant impact off the bench

Bottom side Ross County battled back to draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership - and keep the gap between the sides at three points.

Stuart McKinstry, having earlier threatened, fired the home side in front midway through the second half.

But Jordy Hiwula levelled seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Both sides claimed unsuccessfully for penalties with County's Owura Edwards going down in the first half and Matt Penney going to ground in the second.

Steven Hammell's Motherwell are ninth, with County three points below the Steelmen, Dundee United and Kilmarnock but having played a game more.

Having scored Motherwell's late consolation against Hibernian last week, McKinstry was lively in the first half. His first shot from the left clipped the outside of the far post, his second drew a save and a header later on in the half went over.

Against a backdrop of controversial decisions in recent weeks, the officials had a decision to make when Edwards went down in the box.

The winger chased a loose ball and nicked it through the legs of Well keeper Liam Kelly before the pair collided. Referee David Dickinson signalled for a goal kick and, after a VAR check, that decision was upheld. There did appear to be contact between the two players' flailing legs.

County's only other moment of note in the opening period was when Edwards crossed from the right and neither Ross Callachan nor Jordan White could capitalise.

Max Johnston, who has returned to Motherwell following a loan spell at Cove Rangers, almost put the Steelmen in front with a fierce strike from outside the box, Ross Laidlaw saving well.

The first big chance of the second half fell the way of County with White's header from Yan Dhanda's cross flashing wide. Dhanda then threatened himself, cutting in from the same left-hand side and bringing out the best in Kelly.

Paul McGinn headed over the visitors' goal from a Sean Goss corner as the game continued to open up.

And Motherwell seized their chance when McKinstry nodded down to Kevin van Veen then bent his run to receive the striker's pass and shoot. Laidlaw got a hand to it but could not prevent the goal.

The question was, could the home side keep it tight enough to see out the win? The answer was no.

Hiwula had literally just entered the fray as Dhanda's replacement when he latched on to White's knockdown off Callachan's long ball and finished through the legs of Kelly.

It was then Motherwell's turn to look for a spot-kick after Matt Penney charged into the box and claimed he had been pulled back by Edwards. Again, the referee said no.

Player of the match - Stuart McKinstry

Kevin van Veen and Stuart McKinstry
McKinstry (right) was the home side's top performer and deserved his goal

Familiar failings on both sides

Though a point apiece is not disastrous for either side, both will wonder about what might have been.

Motherwell again showed the aptitude in front of goal from their recent performances but, like those same games, could not find the clean sheet to see out the result.

The timing of their opener put them in a stick or twist situation and choosing to stick allowed Ross County back into the game.

County have struggled to get ahead in games and did everything but score before falling behind. Kelly has to take some credit for that but there were opportunities to give the goalkeeper no chance.

However, what will please the visitors was the character they showed to force the leveller and at least add to their points tally.

What's next?

Both sides turn their attention to Scottish Cup duty next Saturday, with Motherwell away to Arbroath and Ross County visiting Hamilton (both matches at 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

HarmonGeorge Harmon

with an average of 8.67

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 22Johnston
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 16McGinn
  • 27GossBooked at 20minsSubstituted forTierneyat 65'minutes
  • 12CrankshawBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMandronat 75'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forMaguireat 75'minutes
  • 17McKinstry
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Blaney
  • 21Mandron
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 34Dunachie
  • 38Miller

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 22TillsonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forKennehat 75'minutes
  • 4Cancola
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 84'minutes
  • 8CallachanBooked at 20mins
  • 10DhandaBooked at 49minsSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 80'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 30Smith
  • 42Kenneh
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
4,574

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Ross County 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sondre Johansen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nohan Kenneh.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Harmon with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sondre Johansen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kazeem Olaigbe.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Ross Laidlaw tries a through ball, but Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  11. Post update

    George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.

  14. Post update

    Foul by David Cancola (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Kazeem Olaigbe replaces Owura Edwards.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Ross County 1. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan White with a headed pass.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Yan Dhanda.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

