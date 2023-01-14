Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 22Johnston
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 27Goss
  • 16McGinn
  • 7Spittal
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 9van Veen
  • 17McKinstry

Substitutes

  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Blaney
  • 21Mandron
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 34Dunachie
  • 38Miller

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 22Tillson
  • 4Cancola
  • 7Edwards
  • 8Callachan
  • 10Dhanda
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 30Smith
  • 42Kenneh
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts2110563731635
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren207672227-527
7Hibernian2182112735-826
8St Johnstone2173112432-824
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell2054112531-619
11Dundee Utd2054112335-1219
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

