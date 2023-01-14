Motherwell v Ross County

How to play
Motherwell
Starting XI
Squad number1Player nameKelly
Squad number22Player nameJohnston
Squad number15Player nameJohansen
Squad number4Player nameLamie
Squad number24Player namePenney
Squad number27Player nameGoss
Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
Squad number7Player nameSpittal
Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
Squad number9Player namevan Veen
Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
Substitutes
Ross County
Starting XI
Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
Squad number2Player nameRandall
Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
Squad number16Player nameHarmon
Squad number22Player nameTillson
Squad number4Player nameCancola
Squad number7Player nameEdwards
Squad number8Player nameCallachan
Squad number10Player nameDhanda
Squad number26Player nameWhite
Substitutes
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 22Johnston
- 15Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 27Goss
- 16McGinn
- 7Spittal
- 12Crankshaw
- 9van Veen
- 17McKinstry
Substitutes
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 18Cornelius
- 20Blaney
- 21Mandron
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
- 34Dunachie
- 38Miller
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 5Baldwin
- 6Iacovitti
- 16Harmon
- 22Tillson
- 4Cancola
- 7Edwards
- 8Callachan
- 10Dhanda
- 26White
Substitutes
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 30Smith
- 42Kenneh
- Referee:
- David Dickinson