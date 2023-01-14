Match ends, Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2.
Kevin Nisbet scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser - his seventh goal in six games - to salvage Hibernian a Scottish Premiership draw against Dundee United.
The striker somehow found the far corner while moving away from goal to continue his blistering form since returning from long-term injury.
Nisbet had earlier levelled for Hibs after Glenn Middleton deservedly put United in front, and Ian Harkes' deflected effort had the visitors in control.
But after a late siege, Hibs' main man finally got the equaliser to prevent his side slipping to a 10th defeat in 13 league games.
Lee Johnson's side stay seventh despite another unconvincing performance, while Liam Fox's Dundee United move up to 10th, but will feel they deserved to win and continue their recent resurgence since the World Cup break.
After his hat-trick earned Hibs a much-needed win against Motherwell last week, the talk was whether Nisbet could save the club's lukewarm season with his predatory finishing.
But such was the state of their defence and midfield for the first hour of this game, it looks more a case of the Scotland striker saving their season from falling apart.
His first equaliser came from nowhere and was another case of good control, a clever second touch, and a lethal finish in the box.
But to that point United had been by far the better side, with Middleton cleverly finishing off the underside of the bar after a good run and cross from Arnaud Djoum.
And Harkes' sweet strike, which went in off Lewis Stevenson, deservedly restored their lead, before Steven Fletcher might have headed them further ahead.
They stayed in control too, until Johnson went for broke in the final 20 minutes by emptying his bench of attackers to turn the game. One of his substitutes, Harry McKirdy, curled a shot off the bar, as they lifted the tempo significantly.
That was when Nisbet stepped up to fire into the corner and bail out his team, who looked loose and fragile for the majority of the match.
Brilliant Nisbet halts United resurgence - analysis
Seven games after coming back from an ACL injury, and Nisbet looks better than ever. His work in the gym looks to have added to his frame, and speed over a few yards.
Both were evident as he held off, and surged past, defenders for both of his goals. Having a striker with that ability is priceless in the Premiership - but Hibs have big problems too.
With Chris Cadden injured, Josh Campbell played out of position at right-back and was good going forward, but suspect at the back.
Playing Ryan Porteous in midfield didn't work and Johnson reverted to a back three after United dominated the first half, taking advantage of the generous room in midfield.
Hibs' general looseness from the back through midfield is holding them back.
Fox has improved United since the World Cup break, and it's still one defeat in five, but it will probably feel like a defeat after they played so well for so long.
Fletcher was excellent, and the midfield three of Harkes, Djoum, and Craig Sibbald were well on top. The disappointing aspect will be they probably dropped too deep and gave Hibs the room they needed to force the issue in the end.
However, given the sheer number of attackers United had to mark by the end, it was probably unsurprising.
What's next?
It's a big week for Hibs as they host rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup next Sunday (14:00 GMT) before a home league game against Aberdeen the following Saturday.
United have a trip to Livingston in the League on Wednesday (19:45) before hosting Lowland League side University of Stirling on Saturday in the Cup (15:00).
Player of the match
MiddletonGlenn Middleton
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number20Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number8Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number46Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.04
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
5.17
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 32Campbell
- 25FishSubstituted forMcKirdyat 64'minutes
- 33Bushiri
- 16StevensonBooked at 26mins
- 5Porteous
- 46McGeadySubstituted forMelkersenat 85'minutes
- 7MagennisBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 64'minutes
- 11Newell
- 23Youan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 3Cabraja
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 18Henderson
- 20Melkersen
- 22McKirdy
- 42Megwa
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 22Freeman
- 14SibbaldSubstituted forPawlettat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Djoum
- 16Behich
- 23Harkes
- 15MiddletonBooked at 62mins
- 9FletcherBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcGrathat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mulgrew
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 18McGrath
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 18,676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Newell.
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Middleton (Dundee United).
Booking
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Liam Smith following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Craig Sibbald.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Elias Melkersen replaces Aiden McGeady.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Jamie McGrath replaces Steven Fletcher.
Post update
Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Porteous with a cross.
Post update
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Joe Newell tries a through ball, but Élie Youan is caught offside.