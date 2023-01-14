Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian2Dundee UtdDundee United2

Hibernian 2-2 Dundee United: Kevin Nisbet rescues hosts in stoppage time

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet scored a fantastic stoppage-time equaliser for Hibs
Kevin Nisbet scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser - his seventh goal in six games - to salvage Hibernian a Scottish Premiership draw against Dundee United.

The striker somehow found the far corner while moving away from goal to continue his blistering form since returning from long-term injury.

Nisbet had earlier levelled for Hibs after Glenn Middleton deservedly put United in front, and Ian Harkes' deflected effort had the visitors in control.

But after a late siege, Hibs' main man finally got the equaliser to prevent his side slipping to a 10th defeat in 13 league games.

Lee Johnson's side stay seventh despite another unconvincing performance, while Liam Fox's Dundee United move up to 10th, but will feel they deserved to win and continue their recent resurgence since the World Cup break.

After his hat-trick earned Hibs a much-needed win against Motherwell last week, the talk was whether Nisbet could save the club's lukewarm season with his predatory finishing.

But such was the state of their defence and midfield for the first hour of this game, it looks more a case of the Scotland striker saving their season from falling apart.

His first equaliser came from nowhere and was another case of good control, a clever second touch, and a lethal finish in the box.

But to that point United had been by far the better side, with Middleton cleverly finishing off the underside of the bar after a good run and cross from Arnaud Djoum.

And Harkes' sweet strike, which went in off Lewis Stevenson, deservedly restored their lead, before Steven Fletcher might have headed them further ahead.

They stayed in control too, until Johnson went for broke in the final 20 minutes by emptying his bench of attackers to turn the game. One of his substitutes, Harry McKirdy, curled a shot off the bar, as they lifted the tempo significantly.

That was when Nisbet stepped up to fire into the corner and bail out his team, who looked loose and fragile for the majority of the match.

Brilliant Nisbet halts United resurgence - analysis

Seven games after coming back from an ACL injury, and Nisbet looks better than ever. His work in the gym looks to have added to his frame, and speed over a few yards.

Both were evident as he held off, and surged past, defenders for both of his goals. Having a striker with that ability is priceless in the Premiership - but Hibs have big problems too.

With Chris Cadden injured, Josh Campbell played out of position at right-back and was good going forward, but suspect at the back.

Playing Ryan Porteous in midfield didn't work and Johnson reverted to a back three after United dominated the first half, taking advantage of the generous room in midfield.

Hibs' general looseness from the back through midfield is holding them back.

Fox has improved United since the World Cup break, and it's still one defeat in five, but it will probably feel like a defeat after they played so well for so long.

Fletcher was excellent, and the midfield three of Harkes, Djoum, and Craig Sibbald were well on top. The disappointing aspect will be they probably dropped too deep and gave Hibs the room they needed to force the issue in the end.

However, given the sheer number of attackers United had to mark by the end, it was probably unsurprising.

What's next?

It's a big week for Hibs as they host rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup next Sunday (14:00 GMT) before a home league game against Aberdeen the following Saturday.

United have a trip to Livingston in the League on Wednesday (19:45) before hosting Lowland League side University of Stirling on Saturday in the Cup (15:00).

Player of the match

MiddletonGlenn Middleton

with an average of 7.86

Hibernian

  1. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    5.14

  3. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.90

  5. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    4.73

  6. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.42

  7. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.28

  8. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    4.27

  9. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    4.24

  10. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    4.23

  11. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    4.11

  13. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.06

  14. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.04

Dundee United

  1. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.38

  4. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    7.36

  6. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    7.30

  7. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    7.21

  9. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.20

  10. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    6.99

  12. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.24

  13. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    5.17

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 32Campbell
  • 25FishSubstituted forMcKirdyat 64'minutes
  • 33Bushiri
  • 16StevensonBooked at 26mins
  • 5Porteous
  • 46McGeadySubstituted forMelkersenat 85'minutes
  • 7MagennisBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 64'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 23Youan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 22McKirdy
  • 42Megwa

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 22Freeman
  • 14SibbaldSubstituted forPawlettat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Djoum
  • 16Behich
  • 23Harkes
  • 15MiddletonBooked at 62mins
  • 9FletcherBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMcGrathat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 18McGrath
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
18,676

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Middleton (Dundee United).

  8. Booking

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Liam Smith following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Peter Pawlett replaces Craig Sibbald.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Elias Melkersen replaces Aiden McGeady.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Jamie McGrath replaces Steven Fletcher.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Élie Youan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josh Campbell with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kieran Freeman.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Porteous with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Joe Newell tries a through ball, but Élie Youan is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts2110563731635
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2192103532329
6St Mirren207672227-527
7Hibernian2283112937-827
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
12Ross County2245131535-2017
View full Scottish Premiership table

