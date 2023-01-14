Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser - his seventh goal in six games - to salvage Hibernian a Scottish Premiership draw against Dundee United.

The striker somehow found the far corner while moving away from goal to continue his blistering form since returning from long-term injury.

Nisbet had earlier levelled for Hibs after Glenn Middleton deservedly put United in front, and Ian Harkes' deflected effort had the visitors in control.

But after a late siege, Hibs' main man finally got the equaliser to prevent his side slipping to a 10th defeat in 13 league games.

Lee Johnson's side stay seventh despite another unconvincing performance, while Liam Fox's Dundee United move up to 10th, but will feel they deserved to win and continue their recent resurgence since the World Cup break.

After his hat-trick earned Hibs a much-needed win against Motherwell last week, the talk was whether Nisbet could save the club's lukewarm season with his predatory finishing.

But such was the state of their defence and midfield for the first hour of this game, it looks more a case of the Scotland striker saving their season from falling apart.

His first equaliser came from nowhere and was another case of good control, a clever second touch, and a lethal finish in the box.

But to that point United had been by far the better side, with Middleton cleverly finishing off the underside of the bar after a good run and cross from Arnaud Djoum.

And Harkes' sweet strike, which went in off Lewis Stevenson, deservedly restored their lead, before Steven Fletcher might have headed them further ahead.

They stayed in control too, until Johnson went for broke in the final 20 minutes by emptying his bench of attackers to turn the game. One of his substitutes, Harry McKirdy, curled a shot off the bar, as they lifted the tempo significantly.

That was when Nisbet stepped up to fire into the corner and bail out his team, who looked loose and fragile for the majority of the match.

Brilliant Nisbet halts United resurgence - analysis

Seven games after coming back from an ACL injury, and Nisbet looks better than ever. His work in the gym looks to have added to his frame, and speed over a few yards.

Both were evident as he held off, and surged past, defenders for both of his goals. Having a striker with that ability is priceless in the Premiership - but Hibs have big problems too.

With Chris Cadden injured, Josh Campbell played out of position at right-back and was good going forward, but suspect at the back.

Playing Ryan Porteous in midfield didn't work and Johnson reverted to a back three after United dominated the first half, taking advantage of the generous room in midfield.

Hibs' general looseness from the back through midfield is holding them back.

Fox has improved United since the World Cup break, and it's still one defeat in five, but it will probably feel like a defeat after they played so well for so long.

Fletcher was excellent, and the midfield three of Harkes, Djoum, and Craig Sibbald were well on top. The disappointing aspect will be they probably dropped too deep and gave Hibs the room they needed to force the issue in the end.

However, given the sheer number of attackers United had to mark by the end, it was probably unsurprising.

What's next?

It's a big week for Hibs as they host rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup next Sunday (14:00 GMT) before a home league game against Aberdeen the following Saturday.

United have a trip to Livingston in the League on Wednesday (19:45) before hosting Lowland League side University of Stirling on Saturday in the Cup (15:00).

