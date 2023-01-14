Leyton Orient v Barrow

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|25
|17
|5
|3
|36
|13
|23
|56
|2
|Stevenage
|24
|15
|6
|3
|35
|17
|18
|51
|3
|Northampton
|25
|13
|7
|5
|40
|26
|14
|46
|4
|Carlisle
|24
|10
|9
|5
|37
|25
|12
|39
|5
|Bradford
|24
|11
|6
|7
|31
|25
|6
|39
|6
|Barrow
|25
|12
|3
|10
|32
|30
|2
|39
|7
|Salford
|24
|11
|5
|8
|32
|24
|8
|38
|8
|Swindon
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|3
|38
|9
|Mansfield
|25
|11
|5
|9
|35
|34
|1
|38
|10
|Doncaster
|25
|11
|4
|10
|30
|35
|-5
|37
|11
|Walsall
|23
|10
|6
|7
|29
|21
|8
|36
|12
|Sutton United
|26
|10
|6
|10
|27
|33
|-6
|36
|13
|Wimbledon
|25
|9
|8
|8
|29
|28
|1
|35
|14
|Stockport
|23
|10
|4
|9
|33
|23
|10
|34
|15
|Tranmere
|25
|9
|7
|9
|27
|22
|5
|34
|16
|Grimsby
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|30
|17
|Crewe
|23
|7
|8
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|29
|18
|Newport
|25
|6
|8
|11
|24
|28
|-4
|26
|19
|Harrogate
|24
|6
|5
|13
|31
|39
|-8
|23
|20
|Colchester
|25
|6
|5
|14
|24
|32
|-8
|23
|21
|Crawley
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|-13
|22
|22
|Rochdale
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|37
|-16
|20
|23
|Hartlepool
|24
|4
|7
|13
|24
|45
|-21
|19
|24
|Gillingham
|23
|2
|8
|13
|7
|28
|-21
|14
The inside story of how ice cream vans became central to a criminal war
Key moments on the pitch, candid interviews with the players and unique behind-the-scenes insight
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.