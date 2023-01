Last updated on .From the section League One

Cambridge United have lost their past three games

Saturday's League One match between Cambridge United and Morecambe has been postponed after wind caused damage to the roof of the Main Stand at the Abbey Stadium.

Cambridge said in a statement that they had been advised to call off the game by the local safety advisory group.

The U's said they would "advise supporters in due course with regards to the rearranged date".

Cambridge are 20th in the third tier, one place below Morecambe.