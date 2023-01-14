Burton Albion v Shrewsbury Town

BurtonBurton Albion15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|26
|17
|6
|3
|46
|26
|20
|57
|2
|Sheff Wed
|25
|15
|7
|3
|45
|18
|27
|52
|3
|Ipswich
|25
|14
|8
|3
|47
|25
|22
|50
|4
|Derby
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|17
|16
|41
|5
|Bolton
|25
|11
|8
|6
|30
|20
|10
|41
|6
|Barnsley
|23
|12
|4
|7
|30
|21
|9
|40
|7
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|5
|9
|33
|26
|7
|38
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|26
|10
|7
|9
|42
|43
|-1
|37
|9
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|8
|35
|10
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|-5
|35
|11
|Exeter
|25
|9
|7
|9
|38
|36
|2
|34
|12
|Charlton
|25
|7
|10
|8
|38
|36
|2
|31
|13
|Portsmouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|29
|27
|2
|31
|14
|Fleetwood
|24
|6
|11
|7
|28
|25
|3
|29
|15
|Oxford Utd
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|27
|2
|29
|16
|Lincoln City
|24
|6
|11
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|29
|17
|Shrewsbury
|24
|8
|5
|11
|23
|29
|-6
|29
|18
|Cheltenham
|24
|8
|4
|12
|19
|27
|-8
|28
|19
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|-9
|24
|20
|Cambridge
|25
|7
|3
|15
|22
|41
|-19
|24
|21
|Accrington
|23
|5
|7
|11
|21
|38
|-17
|22
|22
|Burton
|25
|5
|7
|13
|32
|50
|-18
|22
|23
|MK Dons
|24
|6
|3
|15
|23
|36
|-13
|21
|24
|Forest Green
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|49
|-28
|20
The inside story of how ice cream vans became central to a criminal war
Key moments on the pitch, candid interviews with the players and unique behind-the-scenes insight
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.