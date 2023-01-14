Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00DerbyDerby County
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth26176346262057
2Sheff Wed25157345182752
3Ipswich25148347252250
4Derby24118533171641
5Bolton25118630201041
6Barnsley2312473021940
7Wycombe2511593326738
8Bristol Rovers2610794243-137
9Peterborough24112113931835
10Port Vale2410592732-535
11Exeter259793836234
12Charlton2571083836231
13Portsmouth2271052927231
14Fleetwood2461172825329
15Oxford Utd247892927229
16Lincoln City2461172430-629
17Shrewsbury2485112329-629
18Cheltenham2484121927-828
19Morecambe2559112635-924
20Cambridge2573152241-1924
21Accrington2357112138-1722
22Burton2557133250-1822
23MK Dons2463152336-1321
24Forest Green2555152149-2820
View full League One table

