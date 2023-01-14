Sunderland v Swansea City

SunderlandSunderland15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 13O'Nien
- 11Gooch
- 4Evans
- 24Neil
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 7Dajaku
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 25Michut
- 26Wright
Swansea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Benda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 5Cabango
- 6Darling
- 3Manning
- 8Grimes
- 7Allen
- 31Cooper
- 4Fulton
- 20Cullen
- 17Piroe
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 10Ntcham
- 18Cundle
- 23Wood
- 26Naughton
- 29Sorinola
- 45Congreve
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match report to follow.