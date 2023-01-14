Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 5Ballard
  • 4Evans
  • 13O'Nien
  • 32Hume
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 20Clarke
  • 16Diallo
  • 10Roberts
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 7Dajaku
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 25Michut
  • 26Wright

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Benda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 5Cabango
  • 6Darling
  • 3Manning
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 4Fulton
  • 17Piroe
  • 31Cooper
  • 20Cullen

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 10Ntcham
  • 18Cundle
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 29Sorinola
  • 45Congreve
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133033-342
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779113139-830
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

