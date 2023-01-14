Close menu
Championship
PrestonPreston North End15:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Norwich City

Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 23Diaby
  • 6Lindsay
  • 14Storey
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 18Ledson
  • 13McCann
  • 16Hughes
  • 20Woodburn
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 5Bauer
  • 7Delap
  • 11Brady
  • 15Parrott
  • 25Cornell

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 10Dowell
  • 23McLean
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki
  • 24Sargent

Substitutes

  • 11Idah
  • 15McCallum
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Sinani
  • 26Núñez
  • 28Gunn
  • 46Gibbs
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn27140133033-342
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Rotherham2779113139-830
20Bristol City2678113235-329
21Cardiff2677122029-928
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

