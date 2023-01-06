Close menu

Irish Cup: Ronan Hale hits hat-trick as clinical Cliftonville hammer Dundela to ease through

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sean Moore
Impressive teenager Sean Moore opened the scoring for Cliftonville

There was no hint of an Irish Cup upset as a Ronan Hale hat-trick helped ease Cliftonville through to the sixth round with a 5-0 win over Championship side Dundela at Wilgar Park.

Impressive teenager Sean Moore opened the scoring in the first half while Joe Gormley scored a second-half penalty.

Willie Faulkner missed a great chance for the Duns just before half-time with the score at 2-0.

The remaining 15 fifth-round ties will be played on Saturday.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC