Last updated on .From the section Irish

Impressive teenager Sean Moore opened the scoring for Cliftonville

There was no hint of an Irish Cup upset as a Ronan Hale hat-trick helped ease Cliftonville through to the sixth round with a 5-0 win over Championship side Dundela at Wilgar Park.

Impressive teenager Sean Moore opened the scoring in the first half while Joe Gormley scored a second-half penalty.

Willie Faulkner missed a great chance for the Duns just before half-time with the score at 2-0.

The remaining 15 fifth-round ties will be played on Saturday.

More to follow.