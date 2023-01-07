Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
Man CityManchester City4ChelseaChelsea0

Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea: Riyad Mahrez scores twice as sorry Blues thrashed in FA Cup

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments711

Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a routine victory over a desperately poor Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

This was a far cry from what has traditionally been a hugely competitive meeting between two Premier League giants as City wrapped up a tie with either Oxford United or Arsenal in the next round by the interval.

City's win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday was hard-fought but this was a stroll, Riyad Mahrez setting them on their way with a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick before World Cup winner Julian Alvarez scored a second from the spot seven minutes later following Kai Havertz's handball.

Phil Foden scored City's third after 38 minutes, turning in Kyle Walker's cross after he had been played in by Thursday's match-winner Mahrez, who got his second from the spot late on after Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily bundled Foden to the floor.

It was a chastening day for Chelsea, boss Graham Potter and their travelling support, who chanted the name of Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League-winning manager sacked by new owner Todd Boehly in September.

Chelsea fans turn up heat on Potter

Chelsea's supporters gave their team a sympathetic reception at the end of Thursday's narrow Premier League defeat by City at Stamford Bridge but this was not the case here.

Potter's team were roundly booed at half-time and again by those who stayed until the end, with the manager hearing the uncomfortable sound of his own fans singing the name of his popular predecessor Tuchel.

Chelsea's lack of threat was also reflected in ironic shouts of "shoot" every time they got near goal and chants of "we've had a shot" on the rare occasions they did. This may be a club in transition once again but this display was abject under any circumstances.

Manager Potter is wrestling with an injury crisis but there was no excuse for this dreadful performance. Chelsea's side contained plenty of experience with players such as Mateo Kovacic, Koulibaly, Havertz, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech and keeper Kepa.

Graham Potter's Chelsea side did not register a single shot in the first half of their FA Cup defeat at Manchester City
Graham Potter's Chelsea side did not register a single shot in the first half of their FA Cup defeat at Manchester City

Chelsea lacked fight, quality and belief, an alarming sight for a manager so early in his reign and given the spending lavished on this season, admittedly in a somewhat scattergun fashion, by owner Boehly since his arrival.

They have now been knocked out of both domestic cups by City and stand 10 points off the Champions League places in the Premier League. Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 and if they perform like this they will also be knocked out there.

Troubled times for Chelsea and manager Potter.

Man City make it look easy

Manchester City strolled through the second half barely breaking sweat after smoothly putting Chelsea away in the first 45 minutes, underlining the gulf in class between the teams.

Pep Guardiola was able to rest goal machine Erling Haaland but replaced him with Argentina World Cup hero Alvarez, while Foden got his chance to remind everyone once again what a huge part he will play in Manchester City's future.

City's third goal was passing and movement perfection, Foden rounding off the link between Mahrez and Walker, the fist pumps and smile of delight from Guardiola confirming this is exactly how he likes to see his side playing.

This has been a satisfying few days for Manchester City as they closed the gap on leaders Arsenal in the league to five points - and they may face the Gunners again in the FA Cup fourth round unless League One Oxford United can spring a surprise at the Kassam Stadium on Monday.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Ortega
  • 2Walker
  • 25Akanji
  • 14Laporte
  • 21GómezSubstituted forCanceloat 59'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 70minsSubstituted forLewisat 86'minutes
  • 16RodriBooked at 54minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 58'minutes
  • 47Foden
  • 26Mahrez
  • 19Álvarez
  • 80Palmer

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Haaland
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 31Ederson
  • 82Lewis

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14Chalobah
  • 42Humphreys
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 67Hall
  • 23GallagherBooked at 62mins
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 63'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forFofanaat 45'minutes
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forHutchinsonat 63'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forZakariaat 45'minutes
  • 19MountSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 20Zakaria
  • 27Fofana
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 32Cucurella
  • 56Hutchinson
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
51,505

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Chelsea 0.

  3. Booking

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rico Lewis replaces Bernardo Silva.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Manchester City 4, Chelsea 0. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City. Phil Foden draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Zakaria (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Hutchinson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Mason Mount.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

713 comments

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:30

    It was only 18 months ago we outclassed City at Wembley under Tommy T. Went on to be European Champions of course but feels like a lifetime ago now. With Roman gone I can’t be confident the good times will return but realistically as Chelsea fans we can’t complain, the success we’ve had is quite literally unprecedented. Basked in glory for so long these times have to be expected - good luck City

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 18:34

      2 cents replied:
      The team has no direction without Roman.

  • Comment posted by OKTC, today at 18:31

    Neutral here - my God, how embarrassing were Chelsea. No fight, no passion, no nothing.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:37

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      THE MOUNT MENTALITY

  • Comment posted by invincibleso4, today at 18:30

    My god Chelsea look poor

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:37

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      ITS ALL MASON MOUNTS FAULT

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 18:31

    Another game where Chelsea only had one shot on target in the entire 90 minutes.
    What do they do in training apart from posing for the paparazzi?

    • Reply posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 18:38

      The Duke of Prunes replied:
      Compare tattoos

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 18:30

    I’m loving this new look Chelsea.

    Getting spanked week in week out whilst barely mustering a shot on target.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:31

      in5wknaa replied:
      Never won the European cup - never ever…. Ever

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 18:29

    Sublime City, particularly the first half. A real pleasure to watch tonight. City draw Chelsea in this round. Then Arsenal in the next. After drawing Liverpool in the League Cup… Anyone would think there were hot and cold balls in the hat….. But on this showing, who cares, bring them all on… Blue moon!

    • Reply posted by Cold1, today at 18:41

      Cold1 replied:
      City just like Chelsea are built on money, can't wait for you're billionaire to sell up😆😆😆

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 18:32

    Poor team, awful fans - they deserve each other.

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 18:30

    Manchester City 4 Chelsea AWOL............enough said

  • Comment posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:33

    Well, I’m a very envious Hammers fan who watched an absolutely quality City side dismantle Chelsea with ease, omg there is no hope for anyone when they play like that, one can only dream.

    • Reply posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 18:36

      Waseem Sarwar replied:
      They drew against Everton at home a week or so ago. Chelsea made them look good because they are absolutely hopeless under Potter. Long may it continue

  • Comment posted by Chelsea_Chelsea_Chelsea_In that order, today at 18:36

    The only thing more painful than the result is Chelsea fans calling for the sack. Results weren't especially great under Tuchel for a while either, although I wasn't in support of his sacking.

    The problem was recruiting players, although talented, that did not fit together. That has to be corrected and it will take time. We have to make the sacrifice.

    No wonder they call us plastic fans. SMH

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 18:38

      seagull72 replied:
      Good comment

  • Comment posted by Downthelane, today at 18:33

    smack bang wallop.
    chelski rouble days of buying trophies is over

    • Reply posted by DferPolarBear, today at 18:39

      DferPolarBear replied:
      errrrr the suffix ski is Polish.

  • Comment posted by TheWumag, today at 18:32

    Looks like Chelsea face a long rocky road. The clueless owner and a clueless manager..

    • Reply posted by Ibsy786, today at 18:35

      Ibsy786 replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 18:31

    Chelsea are shocking.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 18:48

      cb replied:
      Loving it... :)
      Its not like they've not spent the cash again this year...
      Potter still in a job end of Jan???

  • Comment posted by Foxwell69, today at 18:33

    But but but,. Chelsea fans said Potter was doing wonders with Brighton with limited funds and is the right man to take Chelsea to the next level under the new owners instead of the clueless Tuchel. Chelsea fans praised and welcomed Potter to the club like the messiah, but but...............

    • Reply posted by DferPolarBear, today at 18:38

      DferPolarBear replied:
      This is the trouble with Humanity across the whole spectrum. A whole fan base is considered to be a single entity, which is akin to racism. You Humans are terrible ambassadors for Earth. All Polar bears eat baby seal do they? Well I do but unless you've met every single one why do you feel you can confidently announce all do? Bizarre non-logic.

  • Comment posted by Rafiki, today at 18:39

    Well done City for the pre-match applause for the great Luca Vialli... as for Chelsea did that not inspire you to at least try and compete in this match?

  • Comment posted by karla, today at 18:32

    From Mourinho, Conte and Tuchel to Graham Potter. 💀 Lord knows how their sensible fans must feel.

    • Reply posted by Ibsy786, today at 18:36

      Ibsy786 replied:
      Shit.... is the only thing I can say

  • Comment posted by Binnycraig, today at 18:30

    Chelsea: players - talentless, fans - classless.

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 18:37

      YvesCFC replied:
      How so, what have the fans done exactly?? Or is this where you say all Chelsea fans are racists or were part of the Headhunters in the 80s?

  • Comment posted by Rick O Shea, today at 18:32

    Boehly better start factoring Potter's compensation package into the January transfer budget. Won't be long until there's a mutinous atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:35

    Lets be honest and I expected to lose but I also expected us to have a bit of ' a go' rather than just surrender. Going forward the issue is that l just cant see where a goal is going to come from? Fulham will be looking forward to Thursday and so they should after another poor showing. We cant keep our shape or more importantly the ball.

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 18:55

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Awful summer transfer policy. Difficult to blame Potter for that or the ridiculous number of injuries Chelsea have had since he took over from Tuchel.

  • Comment posted by Rachid Boussiga, today at 18:37

    Totally embarrassing as a Chelsea fan.When you have your goalkeeper having more touches than ALL your strikers, very worrying.It was writing on the wall, the team isn’t playing well, getting bullied all over the pitch & no leadership.Don’t start me with the coach as he’s showing the inexperience in him. Unfortunately we’re going in a really difficult phase similar to what MU & Arsenal went through

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 18:42

      Elvis replied:
      Why is it "embarrassing"? You had nothing to do with what happened on the pitch

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport