Jordan Amissah had loan spells with National League North sides Guiseley and Spennymoor Town last season

League One strugglers Burton Albion have agreed a deal to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah on loan for the rest of the season.

The German, 21, had spells with Bundesliga sides Schalke and Borussia Dortmund before joining the Blades in 2018.

He made his first-team debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw at Luton in the Championship in August.

Amissah is available for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at Grimsby.

He is the Brewers' first signing of the transfer window, with the club still hoping to finalise a new deal for defender Adrian Mariappa and make a move for Sheffield United striker William Osula.

