Last updated on .From the section Coventry

England Under-19 international Brooke Norton-Cuffy made 21 appearances on loan at Rotherham over the first half of the season

Coventry City have signed Arsenal teenager Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan.

The 18-year-old right wing-back, initially loaned to fellow Championship side Rotherham in August, now joins the Sky Blues until the end of the season.

But he must wait for his debut, having not signed in time to be eligible for Saturday's FA Cup third round tie at home to non-league Wrexham.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues were only lifted from a transfer embargo three days before Christmas.

The England Under-19 international, who made his CBS Arena debut in October, for Rotherham against Coventry in a 2-2 draw, becomes City's first January window signing.

Listen to BBC CWR's sSky Blues Fancast

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

He was close to joining Coventry in the summer at time when the Sky Blues were still attempting to combat their early-season stadium issues, but moved instead to Rotherham on what was supposed to be a season-long loan.

"Brooke is a player who we tried to bring in during the summer transfer window," Robins said.

"He is a strong and powerful wing-back with great pedigree and attitude."

Having made the last of his 21 Rotherham appearances at Millwall on New Year's Day, he will be expected to make his Sky Blues debut at leaders Burnley on Saturday, 14 January.

Norton-Cuffy, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, featured in the England side that won the European Under-19 Championship last summer.