Jamie Robson has made 16 appearances for Lincoln this season in League One

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Jamie Robson from Lincoln City on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old has played 47 times for the Imps since joining from Dundee United in August 2021.

Lincoln say they "retain a future interest" in the left-back, who has joined their League One rivals for an undisclosed fee.

Robson is the third January signing by Forest Green, after defender Brandon Cooper and forward Jordan Garrick.

