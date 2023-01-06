Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Romeo Beckham spent time with Arsenal's academy until 2014

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, has joined Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami II until the end of the season.

Beckham, 20, will link up with Neil MacFarlane's second team "to continue his development", the Premier League club said.

"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," said Beckham, who played 20 times for Inter Miami II last season.

"I'm excited to come here and see what I can do."

Inter Miami II, the second team at the club which is co-owned by his father, finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season, with Beckham contributing two goals and 10 assists.

Beckham has trained with Brentford's B team since the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) Next Pro season in September.

The loan move is subject to international clearance.

"We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," said Brentford B coach MacFarlane.

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch."