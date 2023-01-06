Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Harry Boyes helped Solihull Moors reach the National League play-off final last season and has also had a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers this season

League One Lincoln City have signed wing-back Harry Boyes on loan until the end of the season from Championship club Sheffield United.

Boyes, 21, is a former Manchester City trainee where he worked with current Imps boss Mark Kennedy.

He joined the Blades in July 2020 and spent last season on loan with National League side Solihull Moors.

Boyes has been with Forest Green Rovers in League One this term where he has made 16 appearances in total.

He is the Imps first signing of the transfer window and follows 24 hours after Jordan Garrick's loan at the club ended when the Swansea City striker joined Forest Green.

