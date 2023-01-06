Close menu

Premier League, EFL and FA chiefs hold 'positive' talks over game's future

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Senior figures from the three main football bodies in England have held what have been described as "positive, open and constructive" discussions about the future of the game.

For the first time, the respective chairs and chief executives of the Premier League, Football Association and Football League met on Friday.

The fixture calendar and an independent regulator were discussed.

Schedules will be squeezed further by the Champions League expansion in 2024.

Although there will not be such high-level representation at all future discussions, which are set to continue as a matter of urgency, they will return reasonably frequently, in a process that is set to take weeks or months to reach a definitive outcome.

The future of the EFL Cup, FA Cup replays and the Community Shield are all part of the discussions.

With the government expected to present its White Paper - a formal plan setting out its proposals - for football regulation in the early weeks of this year, focus will be on the Premier League and the amount of money it is willing to distribute to the wider game.

The EFL has been looking for £300m but it is understood the Premier League is reluctant to meet such a figure.

However, the haggling over that issue is brought into sharp focus by the knowledge that Uefa's European competitions will change markedly from the 2024-25 campaign, when the Champions League group stage will be scrapped in favour of a 'Swiss style' competition, in which each of the 36 qualifiers play eight games against different opponents.

Those eight games will be played over 10 match-weeks. In addition, there will be one match-week of 'calendar exclusivity' for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

If this system, announced by Uefa on 10 May 2022, is not changed, it will mean 12 midweeks being used for the 'initial stage' rather than the six pre-Christmas midweeks at present.

There is no space in the English calendar to accommodate this. In general, during campaigns unaffected by a winter World Cup, there are only two midweeks - in August - that are not used for Europe, EFL Cup or Premier League games.

'Spare' midweeks after Christmas are for FA Cup replays, EFL Cup ties and matches postponed because of weekend clashes with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

Although the suggestion of scrapping the EFL Cup and FA Cup replays and moving the Community Shield to a mid-season slot has been raised, there is no unanimity amongst Premier League clubs on this.

While clubs who routinely qualify for Europe need to create gaps in their playing schedule, for those who do not, cup ties are an important revenue generator.

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by TGC, today at 20:27

    Much as I have loved football over the years you can have too much of a good thing. World cup or euros every other year, European super league, now these proposals. Who doesn't love a good cup upset? Come on Gills tomorrow, more to life than money

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 20:26

    The expanded UCL is a terrible idea, more money-spinning games for the biggest clubs will make every national league less equal, and I'm not even sure the new format is more exciting or as straightforward. By all means make the League Cup optional, but taking it away would be a big loss for the other 88 clubs. If players are worn out, stop swanning off to rich non-football countries pre-season.

  • Comment posted by TheRovers, today at 20:25

    The one thing that seems common in sport the world over is incompetent and corrupt governance bodies.

    The vast wealth that there's been in English football the last 30 years and yet the amateur game is plagued by rubbish pitches, rubbish changing rooms, refs getting abused.

    Because the governing bodies rarely do anything of worth to sort out the big issues, they just spend it on themselves.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 20:25

    The group who won’t get representation and due consideration is the fans 🤬 🤑🏧

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 20:24

    In English, "the big clubs went to UEFA and said we want more pointless, meaningless, and dull, but big money making games in the CL that actually very few clubs in each league play in, and as a result of getting what we want, competitions that the majority of clubs play in will be tailored to what we, and we alone want'. Greedy, selfish, self serving toerags the lot of em.

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 20:24

    Half the domestic league season to a round robin system, no home and away fixtures - just one.

  • Comment posted by zaplong, today at 20:24

    How about asking the fans how they'd like the future of the game to look?

    No, sorry, that was a stupid suggestion that won't make anyone richer.

  • Comment posted by forestfan, today at 20:23

    Says it all if this is indeed the first time these have all met.

    They should ALL meet in a room at least 3 times a season. Start. Middle. End.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 20:23

    Perhaps FA Cup replays bar the first and third rounds (so that small clubs who hold larger clubs to a draw get one extra revenue-generating game); trim all leagues to 20 clubs (perhaps making the National League League Three); and/or regionalise League One and Two to cut back on travelling for both players and fans; and exempt clubs playing for Europe from both FA Cup and League Cup.

  • Comment posted by seymour, today at 20:21

    Positive talks ?

    Let me guess …LiVARpool weren’t there

  • Comment posted by epicninja, today at 20:19

    Why are we pandering to these idiots in uefa this is another way to get the European league going again that’s what all boils down to making it harder for our league to operate the next thing will be to cut the number of teams in the premier league

  • Comment posted by veggiehouse, today at 20:16

    Easy. If you qualify for Europe you don’t play ANY of the domestic cup competitions that season.

    • Reply posted by gidders, today at 20:23

      gidders replied:
      And kill the game in this country or at least hand it over from passionate to wealthy fans.

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 20:14

    The professional foul robs teams of points and fans of joy.

    It swaps out an exciting (say) 3 players V 3 players situation, in exchange for a tedious, static 8 V 9 situation.

    The offending player gets a yellow card. Whoopy-do.

    This is why I’ve pretty much given up the game. It steals excitement.

    The game’s administrators aren’t earning their money like the rest of us.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 20:23

      Nick replied:
      Yes the refs should have the option to sin bin a player for a yellow card foul if the foul was for a tactical reason such as you gave

  • Comment posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

    Top clubs should use their squad then! If you win more cup games it's inevitable you play more cup games. You can't then complain you're playing too many games. It's managers not rotating their squads effectively or moaning that winning isn't being made easier for them

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 20:11

    Respect for officials from player's and manager's, stopping the cheating and diving is required ASAP

  • Comment posted by Jaycee, today at 20:11

    The existing self-serving Oligarchs are getting worried about an Independent External Regulator.

  • Comment posted by Chris C, today at 20:10

    Football is being run for a few rich clubs to get richer. So let's abandon a cup that gives the lower league clubs the opportunity of a plum tie and a big pay day to allow so 4 already rich teams can play a foreign rich team live on a TV channel only a few subscribe to.

    • Reply posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

      Lee Churm replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 20:09

    It's all about selling merchandise including replica costumes.

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 20:09

    The only reformatting I’d agree on is the FA cup winner should qualify for the Champions league and Europa League place given to the league cup winners.

    Anything else is hogging the funds.

  • Comment posted by Wills account, today at 20:07

    Reality is the gap in the PL is widening so is the gap in the CL. Both competition have too many dead rubber matches now. PL should reduced to 16 teams. Add a CL place to the FA cup and remove all the teams in Europe from the league Cup but maintain a European place

