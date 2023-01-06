Close menu

Premier League, EFL and FA chiefs hold 'positive' talks over game's future

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments75

We can't solve all the problems by playing more games - Klopp

Senior figures from the three main football bodies in England have held what have been described as "positive, open and constructive" discussions about the future of the game.

For the first time, the respective chairs and chief executives of the Premier League, Football Association and Football League met on Friday.

The fixture calendar and an independent regulator were discussed.

Schedules will be squeezed further by the Champions League expansion in 2024.

Although there will not be such high-level representation at all future discussions, which are set to continue as a matter of urgency, they will return reasonably frequently, in a process that is set to take weeks or months to reach a definitive outcome.

The future of the EFL Cup, FA Cup replays and the Community Shield are all part of the discussions.

With the government expected to present its White Paper - a formal plan setting out its proposals - for football regulation in the early weeks of this year, focus will be on the Premier League and the amount of money it is willing to distribute to the wider game.

The EFL has been looking for £300m but it is understood the Premier League is reluctant to meet such a figure.

However, the haggling over that issue is brought into sharp focus by the knowledge that Uefa's European competitions will change markedly from the 2024-25 campaign, when the Champions League group stage will be scrapped in favour of a 'Swiss style' competition, in which each of the 36 qualifiers play eight games against different opponents.

Those eight games will be played over 10 match-weeks. In addition, there will be one match-week of 'calendar exclusivity' for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

If this system, announced by Uefa on 10 May 2022, is not changed, it will mean 12 midweeks being used for the 'initial stage' rather than the six pre-Christmas midweeks at present.

There is no space in the English calendar to accommodate this. In general, during campaigns unaffected by a winter World Cup, there are only two midweeks - in August - that are not used for Europe, EFL Cup or Premier League games.

'Spare' midweeks after Christmas are for FA Cup replays, EFL Cup ties and matches postponed because of weekend clashes with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

Although the suggestion of scrapping the EFL Cup and FA Cup replays and moving the Community Shield to a mid-season slot has been raised, there is no unanimity amongst Premier League clubs on this.

While clubs who routinely qualify for Europe need to create gaps in their playing schedule, for those who do not, cup ties are an important revenue generator.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Nelly, today at 20:24

    In English, "the big clubs went to UEFA and said we want more pointless, meaningless, and dull, but big money making games in the CL that actually very few clubs in each league play in, and as a result of getting what we want, competitions that the majority of clubs play in will be tailored to what we, and we alone want'. Greedy, selfish, self serving toerags the lot of em.

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 20:24

    Half the domestic league season to a round robin system, no home and away fixtures - just one.

  • Comment posted by zaplong, today at 20:24

    How about asking the fans how they'd like the future of the game to look?

    No, sorry, that was a stupid suggestion that won't make anyone richer.

  • Comment posted by forestfan, today at 20:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 20:23

    Perhaps FA Cup replays bar the first and third rounds (so that small clubs who hold larger clubs to a draw get one extra revenue-generating game); trim all leagues to 20 clubs (perhaps making the National League League Three); and/or regionalise League One and Two to cut back on travelling for both players and fans; and exempt clubs playing for Europe from both FA Cup and League Cup.

  • Comment posted by seymour, today at 20:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by epicninja, today at 20:19

    Why are we pandering to these idiots in uefa this is another way to get the European league going again that’s what all boils down to making it harder for our league to operate the next thing will be to cut the number of teams in the premier league

  • Comment posted by veggiehouse, today at 20:16

    Easy. If you qualify for Europe you don’t play ANY of the domestic cup competitions that season.

    • Reply posted by gidders, today at 20:23

      gidders replied:
      And kill the game in this country or at least hand it over from passionate to wealthy fans.

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 20:14

    The professional foul robs teams of points and fans of joy.

    It swaps out an exciting (say) 3 players V 3 players situation, in exchange for a tedious, static 8 V 9 situation.

    The offending player gets a yellow card. Whoopy-do.

    This is why I’ve pretty much given up the game. It steals excitement.

    The game’s administrators aren’t earning their money like the rest of us.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 20:23

      Nick replied:
      Yes the refs should have the option to sin bin a player for a yellow card foul if the foul was for a tactical reason such as you gave

  • Comment posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

    Top clubs should use their squad then! If you win more cup games it's inevitable you play more cup games. You can't then complain you're playing too many games. It's managers not rotating their squads effectively or moaning that winning isn't being made easier for them

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 20:11

    Respect for officials from player's and manager's, stopping the cheating and diving is required ASAP

  • Comment posted by Jaycee, today at 20:11

    The existing self-serving Oligarchs are getting worried about an Independent External Regulator.

  • Comment posted by Chris C, today at 20:10

    Football is being run for a few rich clubs to get richer. So let's abandon a cup that gives the lower league clubs the opportunity of a plum tie and a big pay day to allow so 4 already rich teams can play a foreign rich team live on a TV channel only a few subscribe to.

    • Reply posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

      Lee Churm replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 20:09

    It's all about selling merchandise including replica costumes.

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 20:09

    The only reformatting I’d agree on is the FA cup winner should qualify for the Champions league and Europa League place given to the league cup winners.

    Anything else is hogging the funds.

  • Comment posted by Wills account, today at 20:07

    Reality is the gap in the PL is widening so is the gap in the CL. Both competition have too many dead rubber matches now. PL should reduced to 16 teams. Add a CL place to the FA cup and remove all the teams in Europe from the league Cup but maintain a European place

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 20:03

    When shut down was on the clubs said they couldn't survive without fans, but keep going on about playing to many games, I don't see 3 hrs work a week too much

  • Comment posted by Stan, today at 20:03

    Can anyone even remember who was in the FA Cup final last season? Scrap it

    • Reply posted by Hum, today at 20:04

      Hum replied:
      Yes Liverpool and Chelsea petal. Liverpool won petal. Football ain't for you. Bless.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox74, today at 20:02

    Let’s not have any cup replays buts let’s all tour to the other side of the world to make some money and sell some shirts.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 20:02

    How many ‘dead rubber’ games between say Chelsea v Porto or worse Club Brugge vs Napoli will there be in this new format?

    4 team groups work by keeping the excitement mostly alive until the last or at least penultimate Champions League game week.

    I think the new format will shoot themselves in the foot but hey who cares as long as they make more ££££££.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport