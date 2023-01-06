Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday's draw with Newcastle.

The Premier League leaders were denied two late penalty appeals as they were held by the Magpies at home.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said the decisions not to award his side a spot-kick were "scandalous" as his players protested on the pitch.

The FA said the club has until Tuesday, 10 January to respond to the charge.

An FA spokesperson said: "Arsenal FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League match against Newcastle United FC on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

"It's alleged that Arsenal failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday, 10 January 2023 to respond."