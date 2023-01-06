Last updated on .From the section Hull

Aaron Connolly scored twice in 21 appearances during a loan spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship last season

Hull City have signed forward Aaron Connolly from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international came through Brighton's academy and made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup at the age of 17.

Connolly, who has made 52 Seagulls appearances, played in the Championship on loan for Middlesbrough last season.

He also made five appearances whilst on loan at Italian side Venezia this term.

During his time with Brighton, Connolly has scored five goals for the club, two of which came during his breakout 2020-21 season when he made 17 Premier League appearances for the club.

He went on to join Boro last term, where he turned out 21 times for the club across all competitions.

