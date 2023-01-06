Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Ryley Towler (right) started 16 League Two games for AFC Wimbledon this season

League One club Portsmouth have signed defender Ryley Towler from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old centre-back, who made five senior appearances for the Robins, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

After scoring one goal in 24 outings for the Dons, Towler has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Pompey.

He becomes the Fratton Park club's first signing of the January transfer window.

"Having someone with his skillset and ceiling to progress is great for this club, so it's nice to have him on board," Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes told the club website. external-link

