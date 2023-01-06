Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Dan Happe (centre) has made 169 appearances for Leyton Orient since his senior debut in 2017

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe is expected to miss the rest of the season with injury.

The 24-year-old centre-back has started all but one of Orient's 24 games in League Two this season, helping the side to 15 clean sheets.

Happe was forced off in the first half of the 1-0 defeat at Northampton Town on Monday.

"He's probably going to be done for the season, and we're all gutted," O's boss Richie Wellens said.

"In his time with me, he's turned from a boy to a man. This is another chance to build his resilience."

The precise nature of Happe's injury has not been disclosed.

Orient are top of the table, two points above second-placed Stevenage and 14 points clear of the play-off places, as the east London club look to return to League One after an eight-year absence.