Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss backs scrapping FA Cup replays

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool host fellow Premier League side Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be in favour of scrapping FA Cup replays and says "other solutions" must be found to support smaller clubs financially.

It comes as leading figures in English football meet to discuss proposals from top-flight clubs to restructure aspects of the domestic game.

"The lifelines for small clubs cannot be massive problems for clubs who play every three days," Klopp said.

"We cannot solve all the problems by playing more games," he added.

FA Cup replays were scrapped in the 2020-21 season to help with the fixture backlog caused by Covid-19, while they were also removed for the third and fourth round last season.

The Times newspaper reportsexternal-link that six leading figures in the Premier League, FA and EFL will meet in person on Friday to discuss "significant changes" to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

That includes scrapping FA Cup replays from the third round onwards, when top-flight clubs enter the competition.

Asked about whether he would be in favour of that change, Klopp said: "Yes, I was always."

Discussing the importance of replays to clubs in lower divisions, the Liverpool boss added: "How often did it happen that a smaller club came through because of this extra game?

"I know there is money involved and that's how it is but you have to find solutions.

"Nobody wants to kill the smaller clubs; they have exactly the same right for existence as all of us."

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 16:45

    The problem is that only the top clubs will benefit from this, getting a home replay as a lower league club can bring in so much revenue. It also creates a great experience for the players and fans that money cannot replace.

    • Reply posted by telfordswan, today at 16:50

      telfordswan replied:
      Achieving a replay home or away is a fantastic for smaller clubs. With the size of premier league squads and academies I don't see the issue of an additional game or two when you are facing lower league opposition- bizarre quite frankly

  • Comment posted by Steve28, today at 16:52

    Yes, get rid of all the great traditions so we can play more meaningless friendlies to sell shirts in Asia.

    • Reply posted by doTheRightThing, today at 17:15

      doTheRightThing replied:
      Very well put

  • Comment posted by Ingatestonan, today at 16:49

    Presumably he doesn't object to more Champions League games. Basically "we want to cancel all the domestic games where we don't make a fortune and play more of the European games where we do".

    • Reply posted by davesfife, today at 16:57

      davesfife replied:
      Let's see in a few months if that last"do" changes to "did"

  • Comment posted by MattSkaife, today at 16:51

    Ah, Jurgen Klopp - again moaning about the number of games and trying to change English football because he can only see Liverpool and nothing else. Really this guy continues to go down in my estimations every single week he's weighing in on something that's unfair on him and his team... his failing team.

    • Reply posted by Bacary Lasagne, today at 16:54

      Bacary Lasagne replied:
      He was asked a question and he answered it

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 17:00

    If he wants to scrap meaningless games, perhaps he should think about all those friendlies Liverpool and the other top clubs play in Asia and the states every year?

  • Comment posted by ChrisInTheNorth, today at 16:47

    I have a lot of time for Klopp but not on this one. Scrapping replays will take even more from the competition

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 17:00

      seymour replied:
      Klopp out !

  • Comment posted by tombutcher, today at 17:00

    My opposition is to the endless expansion of European games and lucrative pre season tournaments on the other side of the world often on the home country of foreign owners.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 16:58

    Every time there's a gap in the football programme these elite teams can't wait to shoot off and play mini tournaments and friendlies all over the world. then complain there are too many games in a season. Money,money,money,greed,greed,greed,me,me,me.

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 17:01

      seymour replied:
      “Greed, money, cheat, buy trophies. That’s us”

      - Bob Shankly

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 16:51

    These elite teams across Europe just want to play less and less games. As long as the money is rolling in. They would be happy with a 10 team Euro league with just 18 games a season.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:48

    Think this is very unsportsmanlike of Klopp. Smaller clubs rely on these paydays and fans of smaller clubs remember these matches for years. If Klopp wants to play fewer matches he should focus of coaching his team to win at the first opportunity.

    • Reply posted by Stephen Abootman, today at 17:01

      Stephen Abootman replied:
      Based on Liverpool's performance against Brentford & VVDs injury, they will be playing fewer cup games very soon indeed, especially after the Madrid tie

  • Comment posted by David Cook, today at 16:50

    Why not give home advantage to the lower league side in the draw, if they want it, regardless of who comes out first

    • Reply posted by HMMurdoch, today at 16:52

      HMMurdoch replied:
      Lower leagues clubs make more from away games with the PL side as gate receipts are split in the FA cup.

  • Comment posted by ElderLemon, today at 16:47

    He’s just gone down in my opinion.

    • Reply posted by BigWoodenSpoon, today at 16:51

      BigWoodenSpoon replied:
      Oh no!

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 16:54

    OK, Mr Klopp - let’s hear your solution.

    If you haven’t got anything worthwhile then shut up …. You don’t care about anything or anyone apart from Liverpool and your pocket.

    There is more to football than Premier league football .. and will be around after you are long gone.

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 16:56

      seymour replied:
      The sooner he is gone the better

      #KLOPP OUT

      # BIG SAM IN

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:58

    Bit of a novel idea this Jurgen but have you ever considered winning the game outright without the need for a replay? Just a thought

    • Reply posted by taffymike79, today at 17:06

      taffymike79 replied:
      As seen in all the finals he has played, they can only win using penalties!

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 16:58

    Rotate your squad then you donkey

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 17:00

      admiralB replied:
      Eloquently put. Top marks to you sir.

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 16:56

    How about Scrapping the European dcups replys that will save a lot more game time than FA cup replys.

    Of course that would cost the top clubs in Europe money so lets damage the oldest cup competition inthe world so klopp and the other cronies cankeep playing the extra money spinner games.

    Simple put you don't like the amount of games you play then get lost to a foreign league.

    • Reply posted by Bacary Lasagne, today at 17:05

      Bacary Lasagne replied:
      There haven't been replays in the "European cup" since it became the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by Leeds 1920, today at 16:56

    I assume he is not in favour of the two extra Champions league group games next season as well then?

    • Reply posted by BigWoodenSpoon, today at 16:59

      BigWoodenSpoon replied:
      In all honesty, he probably isn't.

  • Comment posted by redcardforsocksoverknees, today at 16:53

    Typical selfish comments by Klopp

    • Reply posted by SongFish, today at 17:01

      SongFish replied:
      and a replay will save small clubs......get real.....educate yourself instead of ur petty tribalistic comments.....what are your solutions?

  • Comment posted by taffymike79, today at 16:52

    So to help smaller clubs he wants to scrap replays which means if a smaller club plays away at a bigger club and gets a draw which means they would get a replay at home and make a nice bit of revenue, that would help them massively! Nice one Klopp!

    • Reply posted by des77, today at 17:02

      des77 replied:
      Revenue in the F.A. cup is split 50/50 between the sides regardless where the game is held. Small clubs make a ton more out of playing away to a bigger club than at home. Why do you think you always hear a chairman of a smaller club talking about "getting them back to their place" when they have a bigger club visit in the cup.

  • Comment posted by 4622steve, today at 16:58

    After all, Klopp and the other big clubs only have 40/50 pro’s to pick from.

