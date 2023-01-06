Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

We can't solve all the problems by playing more games - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be in favour of scrapping FA Cup replays and says "other solutions" must be found to support smaller clubs financially.

It comes as leading figures in English football meet to discuss proposals from top-flight clubs to restructure aspects of the domestic game.

"The lifelines for small clubs cannot be massive problems for clubs who play every three days," Klopp said.

"We cannot solve all the problems by playing more games," he added.

FA Cup replays were scrapped in the 2020-21 season to help with the fixture backlog caused by Covid-19, while they were also removed for the third and fourth round last season.

The Times newspaper reports external-link that six leading figures in the Premier League, FA and EFL will meet in person on Friday to discuss "significant changes" to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

That includes scrapping FA Cup replays from the third round onwards, when top-flight clubs enter the competition.

Asked about whether he would be in favour of that change, Klopp said: "Yes, I was always."

Discussing the importance of replays to clubs in lower divisions, the Liverpool boss added: "How often did it happen that a smaller club came through because of this extra game?

"I know there is money involved and that's how it is but you have to find solutions.

"Nobody wants to kill the smaller clubs; they have exactly the same right for existence as all of us."