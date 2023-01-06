Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Clarke made nine appearances for Bristol Rovers in League One this season

Bristol Rovers defender Trevor Clarke has returned to Shamrock Rovers on loan, with the view of making the deal permanent.

The 24-year-old has signed for the Irish side until 30 November 2023, having previously played there between 2016 and 2019.

Clarke joined League One Bristol Rovers in July 2021 and has since made 24 appearances for the club.

He scored his only goal for the team in the Papa John's Trophy last October.

