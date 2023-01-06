Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dejana Stefanovic has over 15 caps for Serbia

Brighton have signed Serbia midfielder Dejana Stefanovic until June 2024 as new manager Jens Scheuer's second signing.

Scheuer took over from Hope Powell at the Women's Super League club in December and signed Guro Bergsvand on Thursday.

The 25-year-old midfielder Stefanovic joins Brighton from Norwegian club Valerenga.

"She is a strong midfielder and good at the defensive side," Scheuer said.

"She can build up the game as well. She has also got the physical strength that we need in midfield."

Brighton are currently 11th in the WSL table after only registering two wins from eight games.

The WSL returns the weekend of 14/15 January and Brighton will take on Leicester City.