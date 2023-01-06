Ange Postecoglou is convinced Celtic should have had a penalty for Connor Goldson's "save" during Monday's Old Firm derby draw at Ibrox.

And the manager believes there is "zero chance" of major decisions against his team being evened up this season.

"Before we even started introducing VAR, it's always been a penalty," he said of the handball incident.

"To be honest, there were only two saves made in the game - one by Joe (Hart) and one by Connor."

Goldson put two hands up in front of his face to stop Carl Starfelt's shot but referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee Willie Collum did not call a review.

Postecoglou remains baffled by the decision and added other examples of what he believes are inconsistencies.

"I have seen people doing all sorts of mental gymnastics trying to show why it's not a penalty, which probably suggests it is," he said. "If it wasn't, it would be a simple explanation.

"I don't think it is just confined to us as a club, there are other clubs in the same boat.

"It's just really confusing now for players to know what they can or can't do because it seems to change depending on who's in charge - because there is zero consistency.

"In 25 years of coaching or managing I have always abided by the referee's decision. You would be hard-pressed to find me really criticising any referee, because I have always believed they even themselves out. They are human beings, they make mistakes, we make mistakes, players make mistakes.

"But when I look at the introduction of VAR and the decisions that have gone against us, there is zero chance that's going to even up between now and the end of the year, because it's remarkable we have had at least three major decisions go against us.

"You can just say it comes down to interpretation or whatever people want to say but I guarantee if that game had finished 2-2 and it was Rangers that were denied that decision, the talk this week would be how that was a title-defining decision.

"The fact it wasn't because we still got a result doesn't mean we should ignore it, because a team could get relegated on a decision like that."

Despite his frustration, Postecoglou does not feel it is his role to speak to the referees' department.

"When you see such a vast inconsistency, there is obviously an issue that needs to be resolved and the best people to resolve it are the officials, not me or anyone else outside," he said.

"Even now I don't place any criticism on referees. My issue is there's a real confusion about what is a penalty and what isn't a penalty, what gets referred and what shouldn't get referred. And I don't think I'm the only one in that boat."