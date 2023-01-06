Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Viktor Johansson has played in all 26 of Rotherham United's Championship fixtures this season

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old joined the Millers from Leicester City in 2020 and has gone on to make 80 appearances.

Johansson kept a club-record total of 27 clean sheets last term, helping them win the Papa Johns Trophy and automatic promotion from League One.

"It is a sign of intent from the football club," boss Matt Taylor said.

"I'm delighted, we've been working really hard behind the scenes on several players and now, one of our players of the season to date has agreed to sign a new long-term contract.

"It is great news for myself as manager, for the fans and for Viktor as well, it is a great reward for his performances.

"We want to keep hold of our better performers and we want to start building a team around a consistent player, because he's been outstanding."