Orsic is Southampton's first signing of the January transfer window

Southampton have signed Croatia winger Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 30-year-old scored 91 goals in 216 games for the Croatian side, and arrives for a reported £8m fee.

He helped Croatia to a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup, scoring the winning goal against Morocco.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: "Mislav is a significant addition to our squad and I'm delighted we have been able to get him in so quickly."

Jones added: "He's a serious attacking threat and I'm sure anyone who has followed his progress or saw what he achieved at the World Cup will realise the talent he has. We're excited to have him here."

Orsic leaves Dinamo Zagreb as their leading European scorer of all time, with 28 goals in the Champions League and Europa League.

On joining Saints, Orisic said: "I feel very happy to be here. I think it's a dream for every football player to come to play in the Premier League and I'm here, I'm ready, I'm motivated and I hope that I will help the team to achieve their goals.

"When I come here to the camp it's amazing, and I'm sure I will really enjoy my time here. Now it's a little bit of a difficult situation for the club, but I think we need to stay together. We have only one plan - everybody to stay in the Premier League.

"We need to work hard every day and I hope that at the end of the year we will be happy."

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League with just one win in their past 13 league games.