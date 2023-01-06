Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is "out for more than a month" with a hamstring problem, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Netherlands international was substituted at half-time in Monday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford.

Van Dijk, 31, has played in all of Liverpool's league matches this season.

"The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We're talking about weeks, more than a month," said Klopp before Saturday's FA Cup tie with Wolves.

"I hope it goes quick. It's hard for him, but he has played an incredible amount of games in recent years."

Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips are Klopp's other options at centre-back.

In better news for Liverpool, midfielder Jordan Henderson is available once again after missing the Brentford game with concussion.

Klopp added on Henderson: "He did exactly what he was allowed to do yesterday - big parts of team training without heading.

"And from today on I think he's completely allowed to do everything."

