Souttar returned to training on Friday and will be in contention to play in a fortnight

Rangers manager Michael Beale expects to make multiple signings within the next week and says John Souttar and Ianis Hagi are close to comebacks.

Souttar has been missing since July and Hagi has been out for nearly a year.

Beale is hopeful of making his first signings for the club, saying "our phone's not stopped - there are a lot of players interested in coming here".

"I think three or four of the right additions can pull everything together in the right direction," he said.

"We've got a free week leading into the semi-final with Aberdeen (January 15) so it gives me more time to do things.

"The two or three players that I've spoken to are very keen to come - and sooner rather than later. Same on our side.

"But I've got to make sure they're the right ones. I'm a little bit fussy. It's alright doing something over Zoom but I want to sit in front of a player and look in his eyes.

"When we're recruiting, we're recruiting for really specific roles. It's not just about a collection of players coming in. I want a player that does a very specific job because I think that's what we need."

The Rangers boss believes Souttar will be an important player for the club after the Scotland defender returned to training on Friday.

The 26-year-old centre-back has made just one competitive appearance - on the first day of the season - since moving from Heart of Midlothian.

Beale has earmarked the Scottish Cup game against St Johnstone on 21 January for Souttar and Romania playmaker Hagi to make their returns.

"We took a little bit longer to get to the bottom of some of the issues John has had and we're hopeful that we have," said Beale.

"I think he's a very good player and even in his first session back in the group he showed one or two things that were very pleasing.

"He was signed as a Scottish international that knew the league and is at a good age. We feel his best days are in front of him and hopefully that is the case."