Moult had a better than one-in-two goal ratio in his first spell at Motherwell

Louis Moult has returned to Burton Albion after Motherwell exercised a clause to end his loan agreement.

The forward, 30, has not been available since early November and returned to the Brewers for treatment on an ankle injury during the World Cup break.

The problem may now require further treatment and the Steelmen are looking for a replacement.

"Louis is a legend at Motherwell. We're gutted it didn't quite work out the way we hoped," said manager Steven Hammell.

"While it was clear whenever Louis played that he has the fantastic quality that we all remember, he was playing with a lot of pain which got progressively worse. He will need to try and get that rectified.

"We have identified and been working on alternatives that we hope will be with us soon. January is obviously a tricky month, but a lot of work has been undertaken so far."

Moult made seven appearances in his second spell at the club, scoring one goal against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.

He scored 50 goals in 98 appearances during his previous two-and-a-half years at the club from 2015.