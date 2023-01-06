Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Kell Watts has had loan spells with five different clubs since signing with Newcastle United in 2018

Kell Watts has extended his loan at League One side Peterborough United until the end of the season.

The Newcastle defender joined Posh in September and has made 11 appearances this season, including starts in the last five.

Watts, 23, has previously had loan spells at Stevenage, Mansfield, Plymouth and Wigan.

The England Under-19 international's only game for Newcastle came as a substitute in a defeat by Liverpool.

Watts will be a first signing for Darren Ferguson in his fourth spell as manager, after he replaced the sacked Grant McCann on Wednesday.

Ferguson said: "I know Kell from his time at Wigan Athletic at this level and he provides good balance on the left-hand side so I am pleased that we have been able to confirm an extension for him until the end of the season."

