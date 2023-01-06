Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Cameron Archer scored seven goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell with Preston North End last season

Middlesbrough have signed Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on loan until the end of the season.

The England Under-21 international joins having made seven appearances for Villa so far this term.

Archer, 21, was targeted by Preston, where he played on loan last season, but heads to the Riverside with Boro fifth in the Championship.

The forward scored seven goals in 20 Preston games after starting 2021-22 with four goals in five Villa games.

Prior to his arrival at the Riverside, Preston boss Ryan Lowe said on Thursday that North End had financially offered everything Aston Villa required in order to bring Archer back to the club on loan.

However, according to Lowe, Archer had opted to join Middlesbrough instead of a reunion at Deepdale where he helped them finish 13th in the Championship last term.

